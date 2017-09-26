The Earth Is Flat And Rapper B.o.B. Launches A GoFundMe Campaign To Prove It

The Earth is flat—at least, that is what B.o.B. want to prove when he launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money and prove his theory that the planet is a flat disc.

In 2016, rapper Bobby Ray Simmons, more popularly known as B.o.B., jumped onto a bandwagon of flat-Earthers claiming that the planet is a flat disc and not spherical as science proved hundreds of years ago.

Unsurprisingly, many shut down the idea, including physicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson based on an UPROXX report.

Now, it seemed like the “Airplanes” rapper is still in pursuit of his flat Earth theory as he launched a GoFundMe campaign that aims to “help B.o.B find the curve.”

According to CNN, those who still believe that the Earth is flat argue that the “curve” should be more visible to the naked eye to people standing on the planet if it is indeed spherical.

Based on his campaign, B.o.B. plans to raise $200,000 to “launch multiple satellites into space” to capture images, observe, and ultimately, try to disprove what science already proved hundreds of years ago.

As of the writing of this article, the GoFundMe campaign has already earned $646 in donations and is still gradually gaining momentum as the matter gains social media and press coverage.

Even so, naysayers continue to plague the comment section of the campaign with varying posts. Some ridiculed the purpose of the fundraising campaign while others simply urged those who gave money to the campaign donate to victims of recent catastrophes instead.

“Let me get this straight, you want to prove the Earth is flat by putting a satellite in ‘Orbit?’ Ha ha ha ha. P.S. If you don’t get the joke, please look up the definition of orbit,” Alex Little wrote.

“Please donate your money to hurricane Maria relief instead please,” urged Laurie Jane.

The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart… where is the curve ? please explain this pic.twitter.com/YCJVBdOWX7 — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

Meanwhile, Gizmodo contributor Tom McKay believes that B.o.B. has already raised enough to prove his theory wrong. It should be noted that his article still stated that the rapper has only raised $581.

According to the write-up, B.o.B. can already send a camera as high as 17.5 miles or 28 kilometers into the stratosphere with the use of a balloon the same way a group of MIT students did in 2009 since it only costs $150.

“At that price point, B.o.B. could already launch four missions if he threw in $20 of his own money.”

If the rapper was able to raise $1,000, he might also be able to use a better camera with a much clearer image of the curvature of the planet, same as two Florida students did in 2015.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BMI]