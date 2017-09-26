New Trailer For History Channel’s ‘Knightfall’ Drops The Premiere Date

For fans of the upcoming series based on the Templar Knights, Knightfall, today is your lucky day because History Channel not only released a brand new trailer but the premiere date as well.

Knightfall is the latest drama series from History Channel, following in the footsteps of Vikings. This series will be based on a slightly later period in history to Vikings, being the time of the Templar Knights during the 11th-14th centuries. According to an article by History Channel, the Templar Knights were “holy soldiers: men of religion and men of the sword, pilgrims and warriors, paupers and bankers.” Knightfall will tell the story of these religious knights from the viewpoint of the beginning of their downfall after the battle of Acre.

Previously, a trailer for Knightfall was released at San Diego Comic-Con. The new trailer expands on the first one and opens in Paris, 1306. The character of Landry (Tom Cullen) is introduced as he is made Master of the Temple and sent on a mission to find the Holy Grail. Landry, however, does not think he is worthy of either his position or his mission. Regardless, he perseveres and eventually discovers that the Holy Grail is in France.

Along with Landry’s story, intrigue involving alliances is also introduced in the latest trailer for Knightfall. As to be expected with this era in time, many leaders are battling for supremacy and these conflicts will likely present themselves in Knightfall‘s storylines as well as they all battle to lay their hands on the Holy Grail.

You can view the new Knightfall trailer below.

Now, for that all important premiere date. According to Entertainment Weekly, Knightfall will premiere at 10 p.m. on December 6 and the first season will run for 10 episodes.

As to be expected, there is no news yet on whether Knightfall will be renewed for a second season as this will likely depend on audience response. However, if Knightfall can attract the same fan base as Vikings, they will certainly have a winner on their hands.

Along with this exciting news, History Channel has also released the following synopsis for Knightfall.

“Knightfall begins after the fall of the city of Acre, the Templar’s last stronghold in the Holy Land, where the Holy Grail is lost. Years later, a clue emerges suggesting the whereabouts of the Grail and sends the Templars, led by the noble, courageous and headstrong Templar Knight Landry, on a life or death mission to find the lost Cup of Christ. From their battles in the Holy Land, to their clash with the King of France, to the dark events leading to the demise of the Templar Order on Friday the 13th, 1307 — a date which became synonymous with bad luck — the story of the Knights Templar has never been fully told until now. Focusing on themes such as belief, sacrifice, politics, love, power and revenge — Knightfall goes deep into the clandestine world of this legendary brotherhood of warrior monks to find out who these knights were, how they lived, and what they died believing.”

Knightfall stars Tom Cullen, Padraic Delaney, Simon Merrells, Olivia Ross, Ed Stoppard, Sabrina Bartlett, Jim Carter, and Julian Ovenden.

Are you excited about the premiere of Knightfall? Let us know by commenting below.

Knightfall premieres on the History Channel at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6.

[Featured Image by Larry Horricks/History Channel]