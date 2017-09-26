Jaden Smith’s Girlfriend: Odessa Adlon Better For ‘After Earth’ Actor’s Career Than Sarah Snyder?

Jaden Smith and Odessa Adlon might have only started dating back in April but it appears that the actress could bring more positivity to Will Smith son’s career than his ex Sarah Snyder. Although the After Earth actor appeared to be happy and in love with his ex at the time, it seems that his current girlfriend has a much cleaner background.

The 19-year-old is known for his eccentric style but has learned to tone it down in a recent event that he attended with his new lady love Odessa Adlon. Although Jaden Smith still enjoys breaking all the rules in fashion, he managed to look really dapper at The Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards in New York last week.

Just like Jaden Smith, Odessa Adlon also has a unique sense of style but opted to dress appropriately for the event. The 18-year-old actress looked very chic and feminine in her champagne-colored satin dress that she wore an oversized blue pinstripe blazer with.

Before Jaden Smith started dating Odessa Adlon, The Pursuit of Happyness actor was romancing aspiring model Sarah Snyder.

Despite looking really young and innocent, Sarah Snyder had a criminal record.

The 22-year-old was allegedly arrested back in 2015 for stealing a nearly $16,000 Hermes Birkin handbag. She was charged with felony Grand Larceny in the third degree for her connection with the theft following a four-month investigation.

There was another mugshot that was believed to be Sarah Snyder too. Jaden Smith’s ex may have also been arrested in 2013 for an alleged robbery in North Carolina.

As if her arrest history was not alarming enough, an alleged racy picture of Sarah Snyder was also making its rounds online in 2015. A girl who looked just like Jaden Smith’s ex sits seductively in the back seat of a car wearing nothing but a pair of ripped jeans and covers her bare breasts with handfuls of $100 bills.

It is not known if Jaden Smith was aware of all these troubles of Sarah Snyder’s past, but he proudly debuted his relationship with her at New York Fashion Week on 2015, and they were even photographed kissing in the front row of the Gypsy Sports show.

While being linked to Sarah Snyder at the time spelled major trouble for Jaden Smith, Odessa Adlon, on the other hand, has been making good career choices and even landed a role on the hit TV show Nashville that might bring more positivity for the Karate Kid star’s career as well.

