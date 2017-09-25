WWE News: Cody Rhodes Invading ‘Raw’ With Fellow Ring Of Honor Stars The Bullet Club?

In a recreation of a popular story from professional wrestling years ago, a group of Ring of Honor stars are reportedly invading Monday’s Raw episode. At the forefront of the rumored “invasion” was none other than Cody Rhodes, current champion in Ring of Honor as well as a former champion in the WWE. The news of the arrival of Rhodes with fellow ROH stars to Raw comes on the heels of some recent teases by WWE involving The Hardy Boyz and Goldust. Here are the latest details on Rhodes and his fellow professional wrestling stars possibly sending an important message back to the WWE and their fans about a future pay-per-view event.

On Monday evening, various wrestling fan pages and websites began talking of the news that Ring of Honor’s Bullet Club was invading Raw in Ontario, California. As Wrestlezone reported, former WWE star Cody Rhodes had been teasing an invasion along with his stable The Bullet Club on Monday. Rhodes posted a photo on his Twitter account showing off himself along with Bullet Club members Marty Scurll, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page. The group are shown surrounded by a crowd of fans, many of which can be seen wearing black Bullet Club shirts and giving their trademark hand symbol.

On the photo, Rhodes uses the caption, “The #BCInvasion marches to RAW…” leaving fans to wonder why they are appearing at the competing wrestling show. Rhodes’ wife, former WWE ring announcer and now professional wrestling star Brandi Rhodes is also seen in the image.

Cody Rhodes worked with WWE for a decade before departing for his newest employer. The son of the late, great Dusty Rhodes was formerly an Intercontinental champion and tag team champion. During his time in WWE he teamed up with Bob “Hardcore” Holly, and then eventually joined the stable known as “Legacy” which was headed up by Randy Orton. Rhodes departed WWE in 2016 and signed on with Ring of Honor. He’s also appeared with WWE’s competitor TNA Nonstop Action or Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

There had been WWE news and rumors over the past several weeks regarding the return of the Starrcade pay-per-view, which was once a WCW professional wrestling event. WWE seemed to be ready to resurrect this particular PPV. With that news came a tweet from Rhodes and his wife seeming disgusted that Goldust wasn’t being featured at the event since their late father “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes was a member of WCW.

There was also an attempt from WWE’s Michael “PS” Hayes to get Cody Rhodes to team up with his brother, Dustin Rhodes aka WWE’s Goldust, against Matt and Jeff Hardy. Goldust also teased the idea of the team up. That match isn’t likely to happen anytime in the near future with recent reports that Jeff Hardy will be on the shelf with an injury. However, WWE could still set something else up, if Rhodes and his employers agree to it.

The latest invasion that Cody Rhodes and Bullet Club are staging is reminiscent of several “invasion” stories from the past. These include ECW and NXT stars invading WWE, as well as the well-known D-Generation X storyline from years ago. During that story, the DX stable including Triple H, X-Pac, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, and others staged an invasion of WWE’s major competitor WCW as part of the “Monday Night Wars.”

The two wrestling companies, WWE and WCW, were in a battle for ratings on Monday evening which involved trying to grab publicity from each other’s fans by showing up at their events. It’s unknown if this latest invasion is that sort of thing or Cody and his friends arriving to give an answer to Cody being invited to participate in a WWE pay-per-view. Either way, it’s a clever ploy by Rhodes and his fellow Ring of Honor teammates or whoever set up the idea, so it should be interesting to see how it plays out for their wrestling organization.

