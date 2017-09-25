Alejandro Villanueva Jersey Sales Skyrocket After He Stands For Anthem

Alejandro Villanueva is making headlines today after being the only player for the Pittsburgh Steelers that stood up during the national anthem. Being a veteran, this was important to him. Fox News shared that his jersey sales are now skyrocketing after doing this, and obviously a lot of people agree with his decision. The rest of the team stayed behind in the locker room during the anthem.

Alejandro Villanueva is a former Army Ranger. The thing is he admits that he does understand protesting racial inequality in America. Villaneuva made sure everyone knows that he doesn’t feel like disrespecting the flag and the military is the way that you should do it. Fans were so moved by what he did that they are making sure they buy his jerseys. On the site, Fanatics.com the sales are going up steadily for his jersey. It is now a top seller and puts him up there with people like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Odell Beckham Jr. You can get one Alejandro’s jerseys for about $100.

He will be staying on the Steelers for a while. Back in July, Alejandro actually signed a four-year deal to stick around. Coach Mike Tomlin appeared upset with Villanueva, saying he was “looking for 100 percent participation.” It will be interesting to see what ends up happening in the future and how this all goes down. It doesn’t seem like Alejandro Villanueva is going to be staying in the locker room in the future.

Sporting News shared that the Steelers were actually confused by Alejandro Villanueva not staying in the locker room with them during the protest. He came out of the locker room and stood just outside of the tunnel. Reports are that he agreed to stay with the team, but didn’t end up doing that. It seems like the team still supports him despite going out there without them. The fans obviously do considering how many are rushing out to buy his jerseys today.

Every Pittsburgh Steeler decided not to join in the National Anthem except for one: Alejandro Villanueva, a former U.S. Army Ranger. pic.twitter.com/Y5JygwG6RB — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 25, 2017

[Featured Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images]