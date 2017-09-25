Kelly Clarkson Lashes Out At ‘Ignorant’ Fan Who Told Her To Stay Out Of Politics

Kelly Clarkson is hitting back at a fan who told her to stay out of politics after a tweet about President Trump.

Kelly lashed out at the Twitter user, who she called “ignorant,” on social media on September 24 after they called her out for her support of the ‘Take A Knee’ campaign. The protest saw a number of NFL players kneel during the national anthem in a peaceful protest of police brutality during several games on September 24.

Clarkson, who’s been vocal about her disdain for Donald Trump in the past, then threw in her two cents regarding the issue on Twitter as she quoted a tweet by Trump which claimed many Americans were boycotting the NFL.

The initial tweet, sent by the president on September 24, read, “…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.”

Kelly then quoted Trump’s message and sarcastically added, “The NFL is obviously super poor guys and in need of our attendance/ratings…..said no one ever.” She also added the hashtag #billiondollarindustry.

That’s when a fan hit back at the former American Idol winner and told her to stay out of politics and not to publicly share her opinion with her fans.

“Not you too, [I] wish stars would stay out of it,” the Twitter user, who goes by the name of Mel, hit back after seeing Clarkson make her political opinion clear. “I want to escape when I watch a movie or see a performance.”

But Kelly, understandably, didn’t exactly respond too well to being told to keep quiet and away from politics just because she’s in the public eye.

She then responded to the fan with a scathing clap back where she called them “ignorant” for asking her to be silent and not express her opinion.

“The fact that [you] think because I have a job that’s in the public eye, that I should silence myself, & negate my American citizenship is ignorant,” Kelly responded on the social media site after being told to stay quiet when it comes to expressing her opinion on politics.

The tweet has since gone viral with more than 6,000 favorites and inspired a number of supportive tweets from her almost 12 million followers.

Clarkson has been very vocal about not being a Trump supporter in the past, denouncing the president long before he was elected into office last year.

Back in January 2016, Kelly admitted that she was “legitimately frightened” that Trump would become president of the United States when replying to a tweet from Bette Midler that slammed the businessman.

On election night in November 2016, she then tweeted that she had “never been more nervous/scared in my life.”

Clarkson – who performed “My Country, ‘Tis Of Thee” during Barack Obama’s 2013 inauguration – also announced her support for Hillary Clinton in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone and said that she was a “fan” of hers.

“I’m a fan of Hillary. She’s bada**,” Kelly said at the time of her pick for president, but denied that she would be voting for her just because she’s a woman. “I don’t just want a woman to win, I want the right person. And I think she’s also that.”

What do you think about Kelly Clarkson’s Donald Trump tweet? Does she have every right to express her opinion or should she stay quiet when it comes to politics?

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM]