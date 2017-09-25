‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Next 2 Weeks: Ben’s Escape, A Trip To Memphis, And The Wedding Continues

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease more excitement for the next two weeks. Old faces will pop up in Salem, and the story seeks to resolve a lot of conflicted feelings in the upcoming episodes.

Xander Returns

Paul Telfer will reprise his role as Xander in Days of Our Lives in the week of September 25. It will be a quick appearance. Spoilers tease that Xander will have a quick chat with Victor, but this conversation will turn out to be useful for Bonnie (Judi Evans). Bonnie will keep what she learned for herself. Sharing information with Sheila will not be in her best interest. In fact, the Sheila connection might be incriminating since Eli (Lamon Archey) knows who the woman is. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Eli will be stunned when he learns Sheila took a job in Salem.

Revisiting the Past

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) will finally be back in Salem. Spoilers tease that his return will not just shock a lot of people, it will also be the key to several revelations. Ben’s return will have such a huge effect, it will go on for months.

Speaking of old faces, a stripper will approach Paul (Christopher Sean) during his bachelor party. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease the stripper in the party used to be Paul’s lover. He will tempt Paul to spend the night with him. Sonny (Freddie Smith) will be overjoyed when Paul says no to the guy with no hesitation.

While the relationship between the two seems promising, they have a long way to go. Spoilers for the week of October 2 reveal there will be a journey to discover what happened to Will (Chandler Massey). There will be a trip to Memphis to learn just where Will is.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail and Chad's wedding plans hit a snag.https://t.co/toloFr44G2 pic.twitter.com/1ZtTgsYf4k — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 23, 2017

One wedding might not proceed as planned. Amidst all the confusion, one thing will prove real: Chad and Abigail’s commitment to each other. DOOL spoilers tease one couple could get hitched. For now, it seems like Chad and Abigail are off to marital bliss.

The Problem With Feelings

In the week of October 2, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) will learn something from Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). Spoilers tease it could be about Eric (Greg Vaughan) and his feelings for Nicole. It’s also possible Chloe will reveal Brady (Eric Martsolf) has something to do with Eric’s departure. One way or another, Nicole will learn Brady asked Eric to fire him, and this left Eric without any choice but to skip town. As revealed by prior Days of Our Lives spoilers, the issue between Eric and Brady could ultimately push Nicole to leave town.

[Featured Image by Mike Moore/Getty Images]