Inside Jenelle Evans’ Backyard Wedding [Photos]

Jenelle Evans and her now-husband, David Eason, almost didn’t make it down the aisle after she called off the wedding just hours before the event was to take place. However, the pair made up just in time to exchange vows in front of family (minus Jenelle’s, as no one from her clan was invited), friends, and the MTV crew.

The pair got married underneath a wooded arch in their backyard, with a bale of hay spread over the area so the guests could walk around on it. Unfortunately for Jenelle Evans and David, “The Land” wasn’t quite ready for the festivities, as there was a big pile of dirt next to the guests.

For the ceremony, it was officiated by Jenelle Evans’ bodyguard, Andre, and Jace, her eldest son, walked her down the aisle. No one in her family was invited, and none of the other Teen Mom 2 stars made the guest list.

The reception took place just a few feet from the ceremony, where guests had a catered dinner (it is rumored that Jenelle wanted Olive Garden to serve their food, but it has not yet been confirmed), and the guests danced the night away on a black and white checkered floor. Jenelle Evans previously stated that they finished their pool just in time for the celebration and that guests would be invited to go for a dip after they ate their meal.

The couple shared their first dance to a Sam Hunt song.

Jenelle and David shared a rustic-themed wedding with a giant cake with what looked to be a carving of their initials with a heart around it: D + J.

Although there were rumors that Kaiser, Jenelle’s toddler son, would not be in attendance, as his father demanded that he be with him that weekend, he was able to be there for his mom’s big day.

David’s daughter Maryssa participated in the wedding as one of the bridesmaids and as a flower girl. It is unclear what role Kaiser played in the ceremony, but he likely was in it in some capacity.

Until the wedding airs on Teen Mom 2, enjoy some of the photos from the day.

Beautiful cake by @onebellebakery ! #evanstoeason #weddingcake #abdjs #absolutebestdjservice #wilmingtonweddings #wilmingtonnc #raleighnc #charlottenc #wrightsvillebeach #cake A post shared by Absolute Best DJ Service (@absolutebestdj) on Sep 23, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

So much love! You can tell they are so happy! ???????????? #EvanstoEason #newleyweds A post shared by Teen Mom Fanpage (@teenmomfans__) on Sep 24, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

Wedding Fun ???????????? #evanstoeason #davideason #jenelleevans @j_evans1219 @easondavid88 A post shared by Fanpageforjenelleevans❤️???? (@jenellefan93) on Sep 23, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Congratulations yall!! ???? #evanstoeason A post shared by •● est. 1990 ●• (@lindsiiixxc) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

Yesterday was magical. ????❤️ #EvansToEason #ForeverAndAlways A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]