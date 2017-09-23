When Donald Trump announced that he will be running for the presidency, the one thing he promised was to maintain peace in the United States of America. In order to do that, he proposed a travel ban be imposed on certain countries. The most-talked travel ban is set to expire on Sunday and now many are wondering which countries will be banned after the president imposes a revised restriction.

Back in March, President Donald Trump signed revised order temporarily blocking travel for immigrants from six Muslim-majority countries. As reported by Inquisitr, the 90-day temporary order ban was imposed on Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran, and Yemen. The executive order also suspended United States of America’s refugee program for 120 days.

Trump has called the travel ban a “watered down, politically corned version” of the Executive Order 13769.

On Sunday, the travel ban will expire and multiple sources confirmed that it will now be replaced with more targeted restrictions.

According to latest reports, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has recommended Donald Trump to impose the new, targeted restrictions on foreign nationals from countries which refused to share sufficient information with the United States of America. The officials have said that the new travel ban restrictions will vary from country to country.

“The acting secretary has recommended actions that are tough and that are tailored, including restrictions and enhanced screening for certain countries,” said Miles Taylor.

DHS confirmed that earlier this month that they have provided the administration with a classified security report examining the vetting process for entry into the States.

While most countries already met the asked standards, the officials said that still there are few countries that did not make any appropriate changes. Some countries were unable to comply as well.

After a terrorist attack in London, Donald Trump hinted via one of his tweets that he is prepared to extend and expand the travel ban.

“The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific — but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!” he tweeted.

As of now, the officials have refused to divulge the name of the countries and how many countries might be affected by the new travel ban. The president has yet to make a final decision on how to carefully proceed with the new revised restrictions. White House spokesman Raj Shah told reporters that “we can’t get into decision-making,” as the next step in the process depends on Trump’s decision, reports ABC NEWS.

That's right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain DANGEROUS countries, not some politically correct term that won't help us protect our people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

But a Wall Street Journal report cites an unnamed source that the Department of Homeland Security had reportedly identified 17 countries that were failing to comply with America’s vetting standards. These standards included not issuing reliable passports and not providing the details of known terrorists. The said report concluded that almost half of those countries have since changed their procedures.

