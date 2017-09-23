‘Homeland’ Season 7: New Cast, Release Date, Quinn’s Fate And Plot Details

Homeland Season 7 has been confirmed and will be returning to Showtime next year. The network also renewed the series for an eighth season which will be its last. The finale of Season 6 sets up what fans can expect going forward. Season 7 of Homeland will feature Carrie going up against President Keane, who has gone to war with her intelligence agencies.

Homeland has added two new cast members for the upcoming season. Morgan Spector has been cast as a series regular in Season 7 as Dante Allen, “an old friend of Carrie’s who is looking into the hundreds of people President Keane has detained following last season’s assassination attempt,” according to TV Line.

In the sixth season, President Keane became paranoid after an attempt on her life, and she began to detain people without due process and shut out close aides in her inner circle, including Carrie.

Mackenzie Astin has been cast in a guest-starring role playing Carrie’s brother-in-law Bill, who was a university professor but leaves his job to join President Keane’s administration.

Homeland Season 7 will not include Rupert Friend’s Quinn, who has been confirmed dead. The seemingly invincible CIA operative died saving both President Keane and Carrie.

The seventh season is yet to get an official release date. However, Showtime will likely premiere the first episode in January 2018. While the first five seasons of Homeland premiered in the fall, the sixth season was released in January.

The setting of the seventh season will continue with Carrie back in the United States in Virginia. Since the upcoming season will continue where the previous left off, the location will not change. It is unclear whether F. Murray Abraham will return as Dar Adal. However, Mandy Patinkin will return as Saul, who will likely work with Carrie against President Keane.

It is unclear at this point how Carrie will approach the Keane presidency. She may try and work her way back into her inner circle and take her down from the inside or go rogue and plot against Keane from outside the White House.

Since Carrie saved Keane’s life along with Quinn, it is unlikely that she will end up in detention like many others who work in the intelligence agencies.

