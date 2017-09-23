Is Carrie Underwood Pregnant? New Photos Show Possible Baby Bump

Carrie Underwood could be pregnant with baby number two.

That’s according to a number of the country star’s fans who claimed that Carrie may have been showing off a baby bump in new photos posted online.

The pregnancy speculation first ramped up again after writer David Wild tweeted and then deleted a photo of the star prepping for the upcoming 2017 CMA Awards with co-host and fellow country star Brad Paisley this week, where she appeared to be showing off a possible baby bump.

The snap, which caused a whole lot of speculation from Underwood’s fans, showed the star from the side while her gold dress protruded out from her midriff.

A number of fans commented that Carrie may have been pregnant before David then deleted the image from his account.

After one social media user asked if Underwood was pregnant with her second child in the photo, another responded, “I said the same thing and now the tweet is gone! Hmmmm…”

Carrie hasn’t commented and David hasn’t revealed why he deleted the tweet, and it could just be the singer’s dress that’s giving the illusion of a baby bump, though the pregnancy speculation only continued after the “Blown Away” singer teased that she had a big surprise coming on September 22.

“I like surprises…” she teased on Twitter, causing fans to speculate that she may be about to announce her second pregnancy after welcoming son Isaiah into the world in February 2015.

She then made a surprise appearance at the Grand Ole Opry alongside Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, and Vince Gill, where the pregnancy speculation only gathered steam.

After photos of Carrie performing and posing backstage surfaced, fans once again speculated that she may have been showing off a small baby bump.

“Is Carrie pregnant?” one fan asked after seeing the star posing with Dolly, Vince, and Reba.

“If Carrie Underwood is pregnant, I will forever be shook,” another commented.

Ok, just one more pic…❤️❤️ @reba @dollyparton @vincegillofficial at the @opry celebrating Reba's 40th anniversary of her first Opry performance! Pretty sure we're all besties now. A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Sep 22, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

But while Underwood hasn’t yet commented, this isn’t the first time this year that the star has had pregnancy speculation swirling around her and husband Mike Fisher.

Some claimed the singer may have been showing off a baby bump while filming for NBC’s Sunday Night Football in Los Angeles in June.

However, she quickly shut down the speculation by posting a bikini photo which showed off her toned stomach and impressive abs with no bump in sight.

Carrie then joked about all the allegations she was pregnant with a sibling for Isaiah on Twitter and confessed she was actually just sporting a “food baby” after eating too much Mexican food.

“That’s what I call a ‘food baby,'” she joked after radio personality Bobby Bones wrote on the social media site that he had a “dad bod” after eating too much.

“I’ve been accused of being preggers after some good Mexican food!” she continued amid the rumors. “Mmmmm… guacamole…”

Do you think Carrie Underwood is pregnant again? Or is she just sporting another “food baby”?

