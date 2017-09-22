WWE ‘Raw’ Women’s Superstar Asuka Has ‘Conqureror’ Odds Set For Who Will Defeat Her First

She’s yet to officially debut on the WWE’s main roster, but former NXT Champion Asuka will bring an undefeated streak with her. Wrestling reports have suggested that Asuka, in fact, act compete as a part of the WWE Raw women’s roster. The interesting fact here is when she arrives with no losses in some time, fans who are already familiar with her will have high expectations for her continued success. That could mean expectations she is an immediate champion. Will the WWE get behind that for the fans, or will she end up having her streak snapped early on the main roster?

According to Forbes, Asuka’s streak was ended by an injury during her pay-per-view match against Ember Moon. The streak was listed as 523 days total with Asuka handing the championship over to William Regal and announcing she was taking her talents to one of the main rosters. SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan and Raw GM Kurt Angle were both at the NXT pay-per-view to scout Asuka in the hopes of signing her. Angle ended up having the luck of signing her to the Monday night show’s roster. It’s unknown when and where she will show up for that roster, but will it result in a continued stretch of wins, or will she find herself suffering a loss by a current star?

A new set of betting odds has been published with regards to that. The “Conqueror” odds have been set by Kambi oddsmakers according to WWE Leaks. These particular odds allow customers to wager on a future outcome. In this case, it’s a list of various WWE women’s superstars who could be the one to hand Asuka her first loss in a very long time. It’s no surprise which women’s superstar is among the top favorites to do that.

Leading the way is current SmackDown Live superstar Charlotte Flair at 2 to 1 odds. While Asuka is scheduled to be a part of the Raw show, a lot could happen as has been seen with free agent John Cena. The WWE could end up with one of its “Superstar Shakeup” situations sending Charlotte to Raw or Asuka to SmackDown. There’s also lingering rumors of an eventual women’s Royal Rumble match. Possibly the winner gets to choose which women’s title to contend for.

Brand new NXT star Kairi Sane is a 3 to 1 favorite. She won the Mae Young Classic women’s tournament and has officially signed on with NXT, for now. Depending on how quickly she progresses, she could find her way up to the main roster. She’s tied with UFC star Ronda Rousey for those odds on the list, while Carmella is next at 4 to 1. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are tied at 5 to 1 odds.

Below are the current top 10 odds-on favorites to defeat Asuka first on the main roster.

Charlotte Flair (2 to 1) Kairi Sane (3 to 1) Ronda Rousey (3 to 1) Carmella (4 to 1) Nia Jax (5 to 1) Shayna Baszler (5 to 1) Bayley (8 to 1) Nikki Bella (8 to 1) Paige (8 to 1) Alexa Bliss (10 to 1) Sasha Banks (10 to 1)

Not listed above is the choice that has the best odds of happening. An option which says, “No defeat till after the end of WrestleMania 34 or later” is at 9 to 10 odds as of this report, via the Grosvenor Casinos sportsbook. That option seems to make sense if WWE really wants to build Asuka up into one of the top superstars on the main roster. Asuka could build her streak of not having lost a match for a long time and possibly win the championship at WrestleMania. She could even win it when she debuts on the Raw show just like Paige did.

However, fans have seen in the past that top superstars arrive to the main roster and have to take their losses. Just ask Shinsuke Nakamura who has been unable to defeat “The Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal.

[Featured Image by WWE]