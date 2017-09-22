Ciara Miller Claims She Was Called N-Word Before Dog Rant At Delaware’s Kathy’s Crab House & Family Restaurant

Ciara Miller of Delaware has gone viral in a really bad way. As seen in the below video titled “Crazy lady argues with people about PTSD dog,” Ciara is seen yelling at Delaware’s Kathy’s Crab House & Family Restaurant, all because of a military veteran who entered the eatery with his service dog. That video has gained nearly one million views as of Friday, September 22. The Facebook page of the restaurant shows Master Sergeant Bill Austin from the Delaware Air National Guard and his service dog, JP. They were the source of Miller’s rage, when she was captured on video going off about the military man bringing his big dog into the eatery.

According to TMZ, Ciara now claims that she was sitting peacefully with her husband – a man whom Miller says is white – when Austin came inside Kathy’s Crab House with his dog, visiting several tables and saying hello to people. Ciara claimed that Bill sat near her and her husband and that she tried to move away, but couldn’t eat with a “dog’s butt” in her face. Miller alleges that she tried to get up and peacefully leave when a female worker at the eatery asked if Ciara and her husband were leaving because of the dog. Miller claims that the woman called her an N-word and said that the dog has more right to be there than Ciara did. TMZ notes that Ciara isn’t apologetic for yelling and saying that the dog was “gross,” and Miller’s dubious claims are being raked over the coals on social media.

Warning: Ciara’a rant contains offensive language.

In the video, Ciara doesn’t show much regard for the ex-military man nor his dog, and says that her relatives fought in wars as well. Meanwhile, the Facebook page of Kathy’s Crab House & Family Restaurant posted an update on September 20, expressing their sorrow for the “embarrassing turn of events that occurred earlier this week in our restaurant, here in Delaware City.” The post noted that service animals are allowed by law to enter eateries such as theirs.

The eatery is getting flak for the way that the female worker was heard on the video yelling back at Miller and calling her names – even if the alleged N-word wasn’t captured on video.

[Featured Image by Africa Studio/Shutterstock]