Fergie Reportedly Chose Her Career Over Marriage And More Babies With Josh Duhamel

Fergie and Josh Duhamel shocked the world when they announced their divorce this past week. Although the estranged couple released a joint statement about the split, insiders now claim that Fergie was the one who ended the eight-year marriage.

A source told Life & Style that Fergie and Duhamel had been fighting for a long time before announcing the split. While their friends thought they were trying to make it work, trust issues and disagreements over having more children ultimately ended the marriage. In the months and weeks leading up to the divorce, sources claim that the parents were already spending time separately with their son, Axl, and that a split was inevitable.

In fact, another source told Radar Online that Fergie was hard at work on her new album, Double Dutchess, and not hard at work at expanding their family.

“Honestly, it came down to her not wanting to have more kids,” the insider said. “Josh loves children, and he does so much work for kids. He remembers everything about every single kid he meets, and he told Fergie so many times throughout the past couple of years that he really wants Axl to have a baby brother or sister.”

As far as their trust issues are concerned, they likely stem from an incident involving Duhamel and a stripper seven years ago. The two were only a year into their marriage when Duhamel was caught cheating with an exotic dancer. Fergie talked about the affair in an interview in 2012 and explained how the ordeal made their relationship stronger. She also assured fans that she and Duhamel worked on their communication and that they haven’t lost any love.

Sadly, the two were unable to keep their marriage whole. This past week, Fergie and Duhamel released a statement explaining why they kept everything under the radar for so long.

“To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public,” they shared. “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Although Fergie and Duhamel clearly had their problems, CNN reports that they are both relieved now that the divorce is out in the open. In fact, Fergie explained how interviews about their marriage were starting to get awkward as both of them knew things weren’t going to work out. The singer also admitted that she and Duhamel are still good friends and share a lot of love. They are, however, happy about not having to hide their troubled marriage any longer.

Fergie is currently on the road for her new album, Double Dutchess. Three weeks ago, Fergie opened up about her marriage and confessed how much she and Duhamel love each other. She also claimed that their love has grown even deeper over the years, even though she and Duhamel were already separated.

