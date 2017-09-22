Janet Jackson Flaunts 70-Lb Weight Loss On Instagram: Get Her Diet Secrets For That Stunning Post-Baby Body

Janet Jackson just became one of the top celebrity weight loss winners of 2017, thanks to a surprisingly simple diet that helped Jackson shed an impressive 70 pounds of post-baby weight. Janet has been sharing her pride in her weight loss success by flaunting her stunning figure on Instagram and getting kudos from her fans.

Janet Jackson’s Post-Baby Body Stuns

People magazine praised Janet’s “incredible post-baby body” as Jackson kicked off her State of the World tour. The 51-year-old singer put her sleek physique on display as she sang and danced a mere eight months after giving birth to her first baby, Eissa.

Fans captured Janet’s look with video at her Lafayette, Louisiana, tour stop. Turning to Twitter, Jackson’s followers commented on how fabulous the songstress looked.

Losing post-pregnancy weight typically isn’t an easy task for any woman. But when you’re a celebrity, the added pressure of the spotlight makes it even more challenging. For Janet, the spotlight became even brighter because of her desire to tour.

Jackson Insider Denies 70-Lb Weight Loss Is Revenge On Ex

An insider told Us Weekly noted that although Jackson is proud of her 70-pound weight loss since welcoming her son in January, the songstress doesn’t want her slim-down success viewed as a form of revenge.

The insider said that it’s all about the singer’s son.

“Post-split from husband Wissam Al Mana, Janet Jackson insists she’s set on shedding her baby weight for, well, her baby Eissa.”

The source also revealed that when Janet was pregnant, she focused on giving birth to a “healthy child.” Now that her son has arrived, Jackson is determined to “make sure she’s in the best shape to take care of her son,” added the insider.

“She knows she was at an unhealthy weight before,” noted the source.

The insider credited Janet’s weight loss to dancing for her worldwide State of the World tour, which continues through December, and following a clean diet of lean protein. Jackson “looks great and feels even better,” summed up the source.

Crumbling Marriage Doesn’t Stop Janet From Weight Loss Goals

Initially, Jackson planned to go on tour last year. But her pregnancy required her to postpone those plans. Now, after welcoming her son into the world and going through the end of her marriage to his dad, Janet is back on top of her music game and in tip-top shape, noted Celebrity Insider.

“Jackson is back focusing on the music and her health.”

Although Janet has gone through a weight roller-coaster, losing and gaining weight repeatedly, she reportedly has cleaned up her diet not just for her tour, but for her health. Jackson wants to be there for her son as he grows up, according to the publication.

Janet Jackson’s Weight Loss Diet

To lose those 70 pounds, Janet reportedly followed a clean diet. She emphasized lean protein and vegetables. In addition, Jackson perfected her dance moves while burning fat, working closely with a choreographer. As a result, the singer shed all that weight in less than nine months.

After Janet flaunted her weight loss success on Instagram, fans flocked to compliment their queen.

“You are the best ever,” wrote one fan. “Sooo happy you came back to you!! Much love.”

“You are amazing,” praised another follower.

In addition to cleaning up her diet and turning to protein, Jackson reportedly went on a juice cleanse weight loss plan.

Janet Jackson Juices

An insider told ET that Janet planned her weight loss diet in phases. For the first phase, she focused on juicing, according to the source.

“Janet is juicing right now and doing the super cleanse next.”

The combination of the juicing diet, super cleanse, and lean protein plan “will put her back in fighting shape for her tour,” added the insider. Jackson also worked with a trainer in order to make this “her greatest tour ever.”

