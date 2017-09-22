Ex-GF Of Boyzone Founder Arrested For Grisly Murder Of Nanny, Body Was Burned In The Garden Of £1M Home

A missing nanny was confirmed dead after cops found her body in the garden of a 34-year-old socialite in London. Following the discovery, the woman and a 40-year-old man were arrested for the gruesome murder of the 21-year-old babysitter.

Although the body was so badly burned that the cops could not even determine the victim’s age or gender, she was later identified as Sophie Lionnet. She is a French national who lives in Troyes, France, but moved to London to improve her English. To make a living in a new place, she started to work as a nanny.

According to the Daily Mail, Lionnet was hired by Sabrina Kouider to take care of her two children, a 6-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter. The babysitter lived in the Kouider household for 14 months, but she struggled to settle into her new home.

Lionnet only received £50 per month, an amount that is way below the minimum wage of nannies in the U.K.

Neighbors added that while Kouider regularly uploads photos that show her luxurious lifestyle on social media, she did not properly compensate Lionnet for her work as her kids’ nanny. Sabrina is rich and makes money by working as a stylist, make-up artist, fashion designer, and songwriter, the Sun reported.

Since she was unable to save anything due to her meager salary, one of Lionnet’s friends said that when Sophie decided to just return home, she asked her mother to send her £40 so she can pay for her fare. The unnamed friend further stated that Sophie was supposed to have gone back on Monday, but she never arrived.

According to reports, Sabrina Kouider is a former girlfriend of Mark Walton, the co-founder of the Irish boyband Boyzone. It was learned that he is also the father of Kouider’s son. The 40-year-old co-accused in the nanny’s murder has been identified as Ouissem Medouni.

The charred body of Sophie Lionnet was discovered after an 8-year-old boy alerted the police. A woman said that her son thought there was a barbecue going on in the garden of Kouider’s home, and he asked if he could come. She told her son that it is not a barbecue because it emanated a bad smell.

Other neighbors recalled that foul-smelling smoke was coming from the Kouider’s home, so the police and firemen were called to check on the house along Pulborough Road. As it turned out, Sabrina and Ouissem were burning the body of Sophie Lionnet.

As of today, the motive for the killing is still unclear.

