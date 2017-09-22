Devoted followers of the Game of Thrones series want to know the official The Winds of Winter release date. George RR Martin published A Dance with Dragons, the fifth book of A Song of Ice and Fire series, six years ago, so, it comes to no surprise that fans are already thrilled for the imminent sixth installment.

George previously revealed on his blog, Not A Blog, that he is focusing on writing The Winds of Winter. The 68-year-old author even told his readers that he plans to give himself a lot of time to write this year. The New Mexican writer also teased how the sixth ASOIAF book would come before 2017 concludes.

“Not done yet, but I’ve made progress. But not as much as I hoped a year ago when I thought to be done by now. I think it will be out this year. (But hey, I thought the same thing last year.)”

Despite the rumors claiming that the veteran writer is almost done with the much-anticipated novel, George RR Martin emphasized that he is still working on it. The brain behind the Game of Thrones series said that these reports are “equally false and equally moronic.” He, then, divulged that he is “still months away” from completing the much-awaited book.

Talking about its content, George said in 2016 that some characters would be in very dark places since winter is the time when darkness, cold and ice fill the planet. He added that things would get worse in the sixth ASOIAF installment. Metro reported that the veteran novelist is also working on Fire and Blood while finishing The Winds of Winter.

‘I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018… and who knows, maybe two. A boy can dream.’

Meanwhile, Blasting News shared a theory that would match to the bittersweet ending George RR Martin has been teasing about. The news outlet claimed that the White Walkers could possibly make another sacrifice to end the war. Rumors have it that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen could possibly be the reincarnation of Azor Ahai and Nissa Nissa, respectively.

The publication shared the story of Azor Ahai, who plunged his burning sword into the heart of his better half, Nissa Nissa. It is said that the blood of Azor’s wife went straight into his burning blade and helped him defeat the enemies. Because of this, a theory suggests that Jon Snow would kill Daenerys Targaryen as a sacrifice to end the Great War.

'The Winds of Winter' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Latest 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Installment to Hit Stores in 2018? https://t.co/O2tMy8Yxzq pic.twitter.com/klL1yPYwFJ — ChristianNewsOrg (@ChristianNewsOr) August 8, 2017

While these speculations could probably be true, it is important to note that George RR Martin has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Therefore, avid fans of the Game of Thrones series should take these rumors lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more news and updates about The Winds of Winter!

