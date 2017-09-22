Since Destiny 2 launched two weeks ago, it has been missing three certain individuals who represent major factions. An update is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next week that will bring Dead Orbit, Future War Cult, and New Monarchy back into the fold via a special Faction Rallies event.

Faction Rallies will start Tuesday, September 26 when the Destiny 2 weekly reset rolls around at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT. The event will run until the next weekly reset on October 3.

The conceit of the Faction Rallies event is to see which faction Guardians turns the most tokens and resources into to receive faction packages. The faction that wins will offer a powerful new weapon to everyone. The Guardians who have pledged themselves to the winning faction be able to get the weapon at a steep discount of just 1,000 glimmer. Everyone else will have to pay 50,00 glimmer.

Those weapons include a Scout Rifle from Dead Orbit, a Pulse Rifle from Future War Cult, and a Sidearm from New Monarchy.

Tokens can be earned by completing public events and strikes, clearing Lost Sectors, finishing the raid, and competing in the Crucible. Faction tokens for the pledged faction will drop when the event is complete.

‘Destiny 2’ Factions Coming Next Week With Rally Event Destiny 2 Dead Orbit Faction Rallies Scout Rifle Reward

Destiny 2 Future War Cult Faction Rallies Pulse Rifle Reward

Destiny 2 New Monarchy Faction Rallies Sidearm Reward

Destiny 2 players will need to have at least one Guardians at level 20 who has also completed the campaign. Players who have more than one Guardian that meet those criteria will be able to game the system a bit by pledging each Guardian to different factions.

The faction packages that players receive when turning in tokens will be much like the those from Destiny 1. The packages contain faction-specific armor, class items, and weapons for each class plus four different faction weapons. There’s also an assortment of standard weapons and gear inside.

Guardians should expect some Destiny 2 downtime before the Faction Rallies event goes live. Bungie revealed the game’s servers will be going offline the morning of Monday, September 25 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT. The maintenance period is scheduled to last six hours.

Which Destiny 2 faction do you plan to pledge your allegiance to next week? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bungie]