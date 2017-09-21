Josh Duggar’s Kids Replaced By Joe And Kendra’s Wedding Photo, Wife Anna Ignores Scandal For Family

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna may have just had their fifth baby, but that doesn’t mean that they are getting the spotlight. While the 29-year-old Duggar, who has stirred up a lot of scandals for the family, it looks like the family chose to replace the photo of his daughter Meredith with a picture from Joseph and Kendra’s wedding for their Facebook banner.

Meredith has been on the Duggar family Facebook banner for a good part of 2017. Because Josh Duggar got their 19 Kids and Counting canceled with his molestation and Ashley Madison scandals, he was not allowed to come back on Counting On and had to avoid social media for a while. Despite the fact that his Twitter account still exists, he has not uploaded a post in years.

With the arrival of Josh and Anna’s new baby, the fans suspected that things may change for the family of six. When Mason Garrett Duggar arrived into the world earlier this month, he got a full blogpost and Facebook update. On top of that, Josh and his wife made videos to congratulate Joy-Anna and Austin on conceiving their first baby and Joe and Kendra for getting married.

When the 29-year-old Duggar was shunned by the public, the family made sure that at least his kids made regular appearance on Facebook and the family blog. Meredith’s presence as the banner picture hinted that the family has not ostracized their eldest son.

Check out the previous banner for the family Facebook page.

On this picture, many fans had remarked that they disapprove of Josh Duggar’s continued presence in the shows.

“We are sad that you have given Josh another chance,” a fan wrote underneath the picture of Meredith. “He doesn’t deserve it and Anna is not to blame at all […] She has beautiful kids and she should get them away from Josh.”

Now, the banner features the newest couple on the block — Joseph and Kendra.

Recently, Josh Duggar made news when he was called out for pedophilia. While the family hoped to portray a positive side of his life by showing off his new baby, the comment section eventually was bombarded with the recounting of his past crimes and scandals.

“I pray that God blesses everyone but,” a fan wrote in the comments. “It should be illegal for an admitted child molester to procreate and create children. Josh admitted to molesting 4 different sisters so it did not happen just once; it happened multiple times. Any woman that would have children with an admitted child molester and pedophile I would have to recommend an intensive psychological examination.”

“People say Josh went to rehab and I will be honest here,” the fan continued. “I have 4 children. If my son molested his siblings I don’t care what therapy he received I would NEVER trust him again. PERIOD. My kids mental and physical well-being comes first. Once you decide to be a child molester and pedophile I never want to see you again. I was molested as a child so I know the severe damage it does.”

As for his wife, the fans have understood that she chose to forgive him on his wrongdoings to keep her family together. Many have praised her for this sensible decision, saying that she is “strong, generous and courageous.”

