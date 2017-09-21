Scott Disick Is Reportedly Begging To Keep His Role On ‘KUWTK’ Season 14

Scott Disick has reportedly been fired from Keeping Up With the Kardashians and will no longer be seen on the show once he completes his preexisting obligations. However, that isn’t to say that he is in agreement with Kris Jenner’s alleged decision.

According to a new report, Jenner was the one who informed Disick that he would no longer filming for her family’s reality show and in response, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian allegedly refused to walk away from the popular E! Network reality series without a fight.

“Scott met with Kris and lawyers this week because he knows she cannot get rid of him while he is still under contract to appear on [Keeping Up With the Kardashians] through next season,” a source told Radar Online on September 21.

Scott Disick has been featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since the show began airing in October 2007 and shares three children with the oldest Kardashian sister, seven-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope, and two-year-0ld Reign.

As fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will recall, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian dated one another for nine years before calling it quits in summer 2015 after Disick was caught canoodling with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in the South of France.

According to the report, Kris Jenner told Scott Disick that she was going to be cutting out of absolutely everything but because they have been quite close to one another in the past, he is doing his best to make amends with his children’s grandmother in hopes that she will change her mind.

In other Scott Disick news, the father of three, who is currently dating 19-year-old model Sofia Richie, recently suffered a meltdown that resulted in him being placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold at a Los Angeles hospital.

While it has yet to be confirmed whether or not Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras were rolling at the time of his alleged meltdown, Radar Online said that they were and noted that Kris Jenner was hoping to use the rumored footage for a Season 14 storyline on the show.

“She is kinda stuck between a rock and a hard place right now,” the source added.

No word yet on a premiere date for Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14.

