NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak Make A Dramatic Return To The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, both original cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, are back to mix things up. NeNe Leakes returns for the first time after leaving in Season 7 and Kim Zolciak-Biermann left RHOA in the middle of Season 5. Fans may remember Kim storming out of a group dinner when she was 35-weeks-pregnant with her now 5-year-old son Kash Kade.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta has been Bravo’s highest-rated Housewives franchise since it premiered in October of 2008.

Kim and NeNe will appear alongside two other long-running castmates Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey, according to Bravo. In addition to this, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore will appear on the hit show, according to the Season 10 premiere trailer.

Leakes and the Don’t Be Tardy star, who are both considered a “friend of the Housewives,” waste no time getting mixed up in the drama.

NeNe and Kim’s explosive battles are some of the most memorable moments in Housewives history. However, Neither 49-year-old NeNe or Kim seems to be going after one another this season. In the two-minute clip alone, NeNe shares some heated words with Sheree Whitfield and Porscha Williams.

NeNe confronts Porsha and calls her a “big a** mother f****** liar” for her role in spreading allegations that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, had planned on taking advantage of Williams and their mutual friend, Shamea Morton, by drugging them. Phaedra Parks, who admitted to telling Williams the news, is not returning this upcoming season.

“You deserve some discipline for what you did to Kandi!”

The Fashion Police host seems to be the target of a lot of confrontation this season. However, at one point in the season, Leakes gets emotional and yells as her fellow Housewives hold her back. “F*** you.”

The OG's are back baby! Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 is back 1 month after Season 6 of Dont Be Tardy (premiering Oct 6th) Tune in November 5th to see the fun, the laughs, the drama and LIES! #CrazyAboutMyCubs #DontBeTardy A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Sep 19, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Zolciak quickly clashed with a former RHOA castmate Kenya Moore. Kim fought with Kenya last season when she dropped in at Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party.

In the clip released by Bravo, Kenya Moore is seen showing off her new wedding ring following a secret wedding on the beach to businessman Marc Daly. The marriage news seems to take many of the ladies by surprise.

Zolciak-Biermann joked, “she married a fan.” Kim pressed the issue and asked, “Have you guys met her husband?”

The former Miss USA fired back and took a jab at Zolciak-Biermann’s oldest daughter, Brielle.

“Worry about pimping your daughter out, b****… If you come for me, I will f——- rip your head off.”

Cynthia Bailey and Whitfield are both focusing on the new men in their lives. However, Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas isn’t necessarily ready to let her go.

@mr.willj A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Peter, sitting at the dinner table surrounded by RHOA husbands and significant others states, “Cynthia and I will get back together.”

Meanwhile, Whitfield’s new man is an inmate at a federal prison. The status of her new man has many of Sheree’s friends worried he may not have her best intentions in mind. Leakes tells Burruss her concerns about Sheree’s new relationship.

“He’s a con artist… I hope he doesn’t con her out of Chateau Shereé!”

Kandi Burruss passionately indicated that she will no longer have any contact with Porsha, who is also practicing being a “baby vegan.”

“Once I don’t f*** with you, I don’t f*** with you.”

Kandi Burris is over all of last season’s drama. Burris and her hubby Todd have their hands full running the “Old Lady Gang” restaurant. In addition to this, Burris, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, and sisters Tamika Scott and LaTocha are preparing for the highly-anticipated Xscape reunion.

If you want great seats to our concert with @monicabrown & @tamarbraxton go to TheGreatXscapeTour.com now! The PASSWORD FOR PRESALE IS -JUSTKICKIN . This password is only good until 10pm today! The best seats will go fast! Are you coming? A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Premiering this fall, the women’s journey back together and their first full live performance in nearly 15 years will be documented on the Xscape: Still Kickin’ It spin-off series.

In this upcoming season, despite Kandi and Kim’s previous court battles, the RHOA originals agreed to leave their conflicts in the past. According to People, Burris filed a lawsuit claiming Zolciak failed to pay full royalties for the song “Tardy for the Party.”

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson II and Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]