Kate Middleton Baby Rumors: Kate And William Reportedly Expecting Another Girl, Already Have Name Picked Out

Kate Middleton is having another girl, with rumors that the third royal baby will be the second princess born to Duchess Kate and Prince William and that the couple has already selected a name.

Since Kensington Palace announced earlier this month that Kate and William were expecting their third baby, the speculation about the due date and sex of the unborn baby has kicked into overdrive. While Kate Middleton has not given any information about the baby, a new report claims that the couple is expecting a girl and already know her name.

The report came from OK! Magazine and claimed that Duchess Kate has known the baby’s sex for close to two weeks now. The report claims that Kate learned the baby’s sex the same day Prince George went off to his first day of school, when she was bed-bound due to her bout with hyperemesis gravidarum and unable to see her son off to school.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are thrilled to be having another girl to go along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the report added.

“They are over the moon,” a source reportedly close to the couple told OK! magazine. “Expect the whole family to start celebrating as soon as Kate is up to it.”

The report went on to say that Kate Middleton had a cute way of telling Prince William the sex of the baby, which she learned later that morning after George went off to his first day of school. She reportedly wrote a letter to her husband from the voice of the unborn baby, and signed it with the name they had picked out — Alice.

There has also been widespread speculation about when the third royal baby will be due, with most predictions centering around the early spring. The Mirror noted that based on Kate’s past pregnancy announcements, the third royal baby will be making her debut sometime very close to Princess Charlotte’s birthday on May 3.

While Kate Middleton has been quiet about the sex of her unborn baby, Hollywood Life noted that it might be difficult to keep it secret for long. The report noted that the royal family is “buzzing” with the news that Duchess Kate is having a girl, with word spreading quickly after Kate and William told their two young children that they would be getting a sister.

