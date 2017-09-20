Allyson Moran: Michigan Teacher Accused Of Sex With Student, Sending Explicit Photos To Boy On Social Media

Allyson Moran is under arrest after police say the substitute teacher had a sexual relationship with a former student and sent explicit pictures to the victim using social media.

The Michigan chemistry teacher is accused of having sex with a teenage student earlier this year in the teacher’s home, the Lansing State Journal reported. Moran worked at Stockbridge High School as a substitute teacher and a soccer coach, but reports did not say if the alleged victim was directly in one of her classes or on the soccer team.

A detective testified that Allyson Moran also sent nude photos of herself to the alleged victim before the two allegedly had sex at her home, the report added. Police learned about the incidents when the alleged victim revealed the relationship and Moran reportedly admitted the sexual relationship to investigators.

Police caught up with Moran at a motel in Illinois this week and arrested her, and she was later extradited back to Michigan. Moran had been employed by a teaching staffing agency, and the superintendent of the Stockbridge School District released a statement saying that Moran is no longer involved in the district in any way, the Herald & Review reported.

Allyson Moran was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student, a felony. She was also charged with one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student.

The allegations against Moran went viral this week, with many people sharing the story and the teacher’s mugshot on social media. She is the latest in a series of teachers arrested for improper relationships with students. Earlier this year, Kentucky teacher Lindsey Jarvis was arrested on similar charges after police claimed she carried on a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy. Jarvis worked as a teacher in an elementary school, and the victim was described as a former student.

Police claimed Jarvis slept with the teacher, and they learned about the relationship when the student in question claimed he slept with the teacher and showed evidence of the relationship on his cell phone.

Allyson Moran faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of having sex with the high school student.

