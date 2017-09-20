The Feud Continues As Rosie O’Donnell Fires Back At Daughter, Accusing Her Of Cashing In On Ex-Wife’s Death

On the same day that Rosie O’Donnell’s estranged daughter announced that she was cutting her mom out of her life for good, the former talk show host took to Twitter to slam her daughter in a series of relentless tweets.

Yesterday, the Inquisitr reported that Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter, Chelsea Alliegro, was expecting her first child with husband Nick Alliegro in May. But in an interview with the Daily Mail, the 20-year-old made it very clear that both she and her unborn child would have nothing to do with Rosie.

“It’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to it. But Rosie will not be in my child’s life — and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest,” she told the publication.

Rosie was clearly irked when she heard that her daughter was speaking out against her and took to her Twitter page to unleash a series of tweets against Chelsea. The first tweet shows a video of Rosie’s youngest daughter, Dakota, playing with the dog that Rosie gave Chelsea for her birthday. The post goes on to say that Chelsea gave away the dog she received as a gift. Rosie then writes, “u want no part of me,” before telling her adopted daughter to stop doing interviews.

a dog u gave away

ur sister on ur birthday last year same same same chilly my plaid u want no part of me stop doing interviews kid pic.twitter.com/bPBkrlTDzi — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

As if that wasn’t enough, the next tweet from the former View host links to an article that was posted to her website this past March. The blog post states that Chelsea left home when she was 17-years-old and hasn’t spent a night in Rosie’s house since then. O’Donnell writes that Chelsea went to rehab two times, but left early on both occasions. It also goes on to say that the 20-year-old attempted suicide on Labor Day and after that, she refused treatment and instead went to live with her birth family in Wisconsin. The tweet includes a photo of Chelsea as a child and in the caption, O’Donnell reminds her daughter that they have “been here before.”

“We have been here before Chelsea u wanna go a few rounds in public seems so Michelle’s death = money 4 Chelsea.” https://t.co/W5t4zg65RH

we have been here before Chelsea

u wanna go a few rounds in public

seems so Michelle’s death = money 4 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/cgqrp16EyC — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

Another tweet from O’Donnell shows Chelsea sitting behind a computer at the Apple store. Speaking to her daughter in the message, Rosie asks, “did u hate me this day?” She goes on to ask if the photo was taken before Nick was arrested for beating Chelsea up.

A few more tweets show videos and photos of Chelsea during happier times, with Rosie seemingly reminding her daughter that life as part of her family wasn’t that bad.

loving people doesn’t save them –

sometimes

love has no say https://t.co/MzYVhCWHNcpic.twitter.com/xNrYYdADZl — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

Rosie then tweeted a link to the Daily Mail article, calling out Martin Gould, the author of Chelsea’s tell-all interview. O’Donnell then shares a photo of Gould calling him an “old creepy man who pays my ill daughter to do interviews.”

Do you think Rosie should have kept her mouth shut following Chelsea’s interview or do you applaud her for speaking out?

[Featured Image by Andrew Toth/Getty Images]