Chloe Lukasiak Speaks Out, Reveals ‘Dance Moms’ Hell Before She Quit

Abby Lee Miller is in jail now, but it turns out that Chloe Lukasiak is speaking out against the way that things were for her while on the show Dance Moms. Radar Online shared what Chloe had to say about her time on the show in her new tell-all book and it is obvious that she isn’t a fan of Abby or the way things were done. Chloe left the show after four seasons and it sounds like a lot of it is because of Abby Lee Miller. The harsh treatment she received from Abby was allegedly part of the reason she left, but now more information is coming out.

In Chloe’s new tell-all book she is sharing a lot about what really happened while they were filming the show. Her book is called Girl on Pointe: Chloe’s Guide to Taking on the World. Chloe shared that she filmed every single day from Tuesday to Sunday. For a young girl, this is a pretty busy schedule. On Fridays, they would get on a plane to go to competitions. Also if you had a duet, solo or trio you would get out of school early.

Chloe shared that she was under “constant, constant pressure” being on the show. Chloe did share that sometimes they were taken away from the drama when all of the adults would be arguing, which was nice. Someone would pull them away and talk them into doing something else.

Another thing that Chloe talked about was how eventually the girls got involved in the drama including her. This was stressful on such a young girl. Chloe admits to having problems doing some dance moves because she was so tall and she was also the oldest of the group. The show just got too intense for Chloe and her mom. They decided to leave the show and it seems like this was a great decision for them. She did later return for Season 8 of the show.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/ Getty Images]