Gina Torres Photos: 8 Pictures Of Laurence Fishburne’s Wife Show Her Kissing Joss Whedon Lookalike Mystery Man

New photos of actress Gina Torres are going viral on the web, as the actress was spotted kissing a man who wasn’t her husband. Torres is married to Laurence Fishburne, and Twitter has erupted over Page Six calling Torres simply Laurence’s wife in their article titled “Laurence Fishburne’s wife spotted kissing a different man.” The feedback from Twitter users features folks writing that Gina is famous enough in her own right to have her name used in the headline. According to Page Six, Gina is shown in a series of eight photos – one seen below – with Torres passionately kissing an unidentified man. The Twitter crowd has noted how much the mystery man looks like director Joss Whedon, but the man in the photos with Torres is not Joss.

The photos of Torres and the mystery man show the duo having lunch at the Sweet Butter cafe in Los Angeles while kissing over the table and kissing once more near a red car. Gina recently worked in Suits on the USA channel. Laurence has starred in Black-ish. Fishburne and Torres married in 2002, but the current state of their marriage is unclear due to the viral photos of Gina kissing another man. Torres and Laurence hadn’t made public appearances as a duo since December 2015, as seen in the above photo, when Laurence and Gina attended the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala at the Kennedy Center in D.C.

EXCLUSIVE: Laurence Fishburne’s wife has been spotted kissing a different man ???? https://t.co/LmB43xqYDZ pic.twitter.com/7mP26GR4PO — Page Six (@PageSix) September 20, 2017

The photos of Gina kissing the mystery man, along with the fact that Gina and Laurence haven’t been photographed together during more recent public appearances, have led the publication to wonder aloud if the couple has separated. Torres wasn’t wearing her wedding ring when she lunched and kissed the other man. Torres previously said she stopped working on Suits due to the fact that her “personal life needed to be tended to.” Gina and Laurence have a 16-year-old daughter, Delilah.

Meanwhile, social media is exploding with the varied reactions to photos of Torres kissing another man. While some people are coming out against Page Six and telling the publication to mind its business, others are noting the double standard from women who publish such tweets but are quick to condemn Kevin Hart for his alleged cheating.

[Featured Image by Kris Connor/Getty Images]