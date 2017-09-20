Blake Shelton’s Plan To Make ‘Stupid’ Adam Levine And ‘The Voice’ Coaches ‘Struggle’

Blake Shelton is revealing his big plans to make his fellow The Voice coaches Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson “struggle” and “look stupid” when the NBC show returns for Season 13 on September 25.

Shelton recently admitted that his favorite part of the blind audition stages is actually the banter he has with his fellow coaches and joked that making his co-stars struggle as much as possible is his big plan to win the show once again this year.

“I think the most fun is… the debates and the arguments and the competition between coaches,” Shelton told Hollywood Outbreak of the on-set rivalry he’s been caught up in with his fellow coaches for years. “The enjoyment that I get from the blind auditions is all about trying to make those other coaches struggle as much as I can.”

“Anytime I can help make them look or feel stupid,” he continued, “that makes me happy.”

Shelton’s confession that he wants to see Adam, Miley and Jennifer struggle as much as possible when The Voice returns to TV for Season 13 next week comes shortly after the Maroon 5 frontman admitted that he and the country singer actually kicked off the new season trying to be a little nicer to one another.

But it sounds like their friendliness quickly turned back into the rivalry fans of the NBC talent search have come to know and love over the past six years, as the star admitted that the two are now back to “hating each other” as they did before.

Joking that their attempts to be nice to one another during the blind audition stages “didn’t go well at all” for them, Adam told Entertainment Tonight that his attempts to ditch his feud with Blake actually just made him feel “hollow inside.”

He also teased that his banter and “dysfunctional” relationship with Shelton is what eventually brought contestants to both of their teams during the blind audition rounds.

“Once we started hating each other again, I started getting people on my team, [Blake] started getting people on his,” Adam said of how their friendly feud actually helped them both to progress in the competition.

“It’s almost how we show each other we love each other, by hating each other,” he teased of his complicated friendship with Blake.

The latest confessions from The Voice set come amid speculation that Levine could potentially be ready to take a leave of absence from the show after his wife Behati Prinsloo confirmed earlier this month that they’re currently expecting their second child.

Though Adam and Blake are both already confirmed to return for both Season 13 and Season 14 (expected to premiere in February 2018 with Kelly Clarkson joining the panel), reports are claiming that Levine may then sit out at least one cycle to focus more on his family life.

Adam has not yet commented on the speculation about him leaving, and Blake hasn’t yet spoken out about whether he plans to stick with the show beyond Season 14.

The Voice Season 13 will premiere on NBC on September 25.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]