‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017: Darci Lynne Shines In ‘AGT’ Finale Performance [Video]

The pressure was on tonight on America’s Got Talent 2017, as the AGT finale was here and Darci Lynne Farmer was fighting for a chance to be the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 12. The night consisted of 10 acts performing for votes from America, as the final AGT results would be announced tomorrow night by Tyra Banks. Did Darci Lynne do enough to be the winner of AGT 2017? Check out the performance below in our America’s Got Talent 2017 spoilers.

As the season has progressed, Darci Lynne has become a fan favorite and a favorite of the judges. She started the season in the auditions by getting the golden buzzer from Mel B. This gave her an automatic spot in the live shows and she has not looked back. Her videos on YouTube have gained the most attention of all the acts on America’s Got Talent 2017.

Does that turn into a victory on AGT Season 12? Time will tell, but tonight we saw her take the stage one last night. The AGT finale brought us many strong performances, but one of the standouts had to be Darci Lynne, as she brought back Oscar and Petunia for a duet on America’s Got Talent 2017 and it was not a disappointment.

TODAY IS THE DAY!!! I can't believe I'm in the @AGT finals!! I feel so very blessed and I'm so thankful to everyone! Thank you! ????#votedarci pic.twitter.com/PsSIRxo2hI — Darci Lynne (@ItsDarciLynne) September 19, 2017

For her performance, she started talking with both her puppets, as Oscar was nervous being in front of so many people. Petunia, on the other hand, was not nervous at all. She thought the show was all about her, as the diva came out. Together, they sang “With a Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles.

The judges seemed to love it, as they gave her a standing ovation after the performance. Mel B, who gave her that golden buzzer way back when, said that Darci Lynne is “hands-down incredible.” She even went on to say she could win this. Heidi Klum seemed to agree with that, as she said that Darci Lynne “may have won herself $1 million right there.”

Simon Cowell took it one step further, as he said he thinks she is going to win it. He said he “witnessed a star emerge” tonight, so it looks like that turns into a winning act for him. The winner is determined by America, so check out the Darci Lynne performance here.

Will you be voting for Darci Lynne on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight?

[Featured Image by NBC]