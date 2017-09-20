Real Reason Why WWE Officials Are So High On Carmella Revealed, When Will She Cash-In ‘Money In The Bank?’

Carmella has been holding the Money in the Bank contract since June. After winning the briefcase, she has been riding a wave of momentum that was created out of her first controversial win and her second victory to become the first ever “Miss Money in the Bank.” Since then, she’s been teasing both Naomi and Natalya with the briefcase waiting for just the perfect moment to cash-in and win the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Baron Corbin took a shot with his briefcase to remind the WWE Universe that holding Money in the Bank is a huge advantage, but it doesn’t always guarantee championship gold. However, the case for Carmella to cash-in successfully when the times comes is much better considering how much value WWE officials have on her right now. In fact, there is one reason above all why Carmella has the confidence of WWE officials.

The powers that be are reportedly really high on Carmella as a result of her work as a character, especially on the microphone. Carmella has the promo skills that not many women have, which has become a positive for her going forward. The expectation is that her cash-in is coming sooner rather than later and it’s likely that “The Princess of Staten Island” will win the SmackDown Women’s Champion before the end of 2017.

Recently, James Ellsworth has been making mistakes and costing Carmella matches. That may be to create the expectation that she will fail to cash-in just as Corbin did. She could also “dump” James Ellsworth after she wins the championship because she doesn’t “need” him anymore. WWE officials may also want to keep their dynamic going a lot longer. There are many different ways for Carmella’s Money in the Bank cash-in.

WWE officials made the decision to move Asuka to Raw instead of SmackDown Live. More than likely, the powers that be were thinking about a talent like Carmella, who would be overshadowed if “The Empress of Tomorrow“ were to run through the SmackDown Live women’s roster for the foreseeable future. While she is doing that on Raw, Carmella could be running “the blue brand.” The rest of 2017 seems to be the time for “Miss Money in the Bank” to cement herself as the next big thing in the women’s division on SmackDown Live.

