‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017: Angelica Hale Wows In ‘AGT’ Finale Performance [Video]

The AGT finale kicked off tonight on NBC and it was 10-year-old Angelica Hale opening the show with her America’s Got Talent 2017 performance. She always blows the audience away and shocks everyone, as she is so young, but has such a powerful voice. She did it again tonight on AGT 2017, as she got a standing ovation from the judges. Check out Angelica’s AGT finale performance below in our America’s Got Talent 2017 spoilers.

Heading into the night, Angelica Hale has been one of the standouts and favorites this season. She has been the talk of the town and even got a shoutout from Alicia Keys. After singing “Girl On Fire” during Judge Cuts, Alicia said, “Sing it girl! You are on fire.”

With all the praise, the big news for Angelica happens to be becoming a big sister. After talking about her mother being pregnant all season long, her mother gave birth to her baby sister, Abigail, back in August. Now Angelica is a big sister and ready to take home the $1 million prize and show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. To get that, she had to impress America and the judges during her AGT finale performance. America votes, so judges don’t matter much this week.

For her performance, Angelica Hale took on “Symphony” by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson. Like most performances on this show, the production value was over-the-top. We saw the audience members all holding candles at one point. We saw flying sparks behind Angelica, and even a symphony.

The performance on America’s Got Talent 2017 did get a standing ovation from all four judges. Heidi Klum said that Angelica may only be four feet tall, but “she is a giant.” She also happened to call her the “best singer in the competition.” She may only be 10-years-old, but Simon Cowell said it is clear these are her choices and it makes her “relevant and cool.”

Will it be enough for Angelica to be named the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 12? Check out her performance below and you be the judge.

America has the final say in who wins AGT 2017, so will you be voting for Angelica Hale tonight?

[Featured Image by NBC]