Tyga Dating Kim Kardashian Lookalike Kamilla Osman Who Appeared On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’?

Tyga was spotted on a date with Kim Kardashian lookalike Kamilla Osman after breaking up with Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner. In a bizarre twist, Kamilla Osman once appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians as a Kim double.

Tyga and Kylie Jenner broke up after dating on/off for about three years. Kylie has moved on to rapper Travis Scott and it seems like Tyga is dating Kamilla as they have been spotted on several dates.

The “Rack City” rapper was photographed leaving a restaurant with Kamilla Osman, who could easily be mistaken for Kim K from a distance. He was wearing a Street Fighter shirt, baggy jeans, and Nike shoes as he took the wheel of his Bugatti with Osman in the passenger seat.

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim’s friend Jonathan Cheban introduced Kamilla as a Kim double. Kanye’s wife seemed surprised and described the meeting as “super awkward.” You can watch the KUWTK clip below.

The stunt was a jovial attempt by Jonathan to replace Kim, who was spending less time with him because of her motherly duties.

Tyga was reportedly spotted out and about with Kamilla last month when he took her shopping in Beverly Hills, according to the Daily Mail.

Tyga explained on The Breakfast Club earlier this year that he amicably split from Kylie. The 27-year old rapper also claimed that Blac Chyna dating Rob Kardashian was not awkward and he warned Rob about the mother of his child.

It's crazy how much #Tyga's new boo #KamillaOsman resembles #KimK! Looks like the pair is still going strong ???? ????: Backgrid A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Tyga has been accused of taking thinly-veiled insults about his ex-Kylie on his new records and social media. According to Life and Style, Tyga accused Kylie of being needy with the following lyrics in his song “Playboy.”

[ S.A.M. ] A post shared by kamilla osman (@kamiosman) on Jan 23, 2016 at 3:30pm PST

“She a superstar, she got it bad for me. If I hang up, she calls right back to me. You cut her legs off. She crawls right back to me. I call it playboy tenacity.”

Tom Ford A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

Some fans have suggested that Tyga may have had a crush on Kim since he is seemingly dating her double. Other fans have called the relationship “creepy” on social media.

Is it not weird af that Tyga is now with a woman that looks just like Kim. Like this lady booked gigs for being a Kim K impersonator. Crazy — Myleeza (@MyleezaKardash) September 19, 2017

Tyga has claimed that he was just friends with Kylie when they were reportedly dating when she was age 17 and he was 25 years of age.

What do you think about Tyga’s new relationship?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]