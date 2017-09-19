‘Little People, Big World’: Amy & Matt Roloff Describe Meeting Baby Ember For The First Time

On Sept. 10, Jeremy and Audrey welcomed their baby girl, Ember Jean into the world, making Matt and Amy Roloff second-time grandparents. The Little People, Big World stars couldn’t be happier with their growing family and they shared their excitement with their fans in a newly released video by TLC.

In the clip, Matt and Amy can’t stop swooning over their first meeting with baby Ember. Matt Roloff adorably described his new granddaughter as the “most beautiful little girl in the whole wide world.”

“We are so, so excited about our first granddaughter, Ember Jean Roloff, being born this way,” Matt gushed.

“She is the most precious little package, [the most] beautiful little girl in the whole wide world.”

Ember Jean was born on Sunday, Sept. 10 at exactly 9:40 a.m. Audrey opted for a natural delivery. Shortly before going into labor, Jeremy and Audrey went on a social media break to savor the wonderful experience in private. Now, Matt and Amy are happily dishing out details on what went on that day.

According to the proud grandparents, all the Roloff family members welcomed baby Ember at the hospital. Zach and Tori were there, as well as Matt and Amy’s youngest son, Jacob and his girlfriend Isabel. Even baby Jackson was there to meet his cousin!

“We all converged in the hospital room on Sunday afternoon. The entire family was there,” Matt revealed.

“Even Jackson came and welcomed his new cousin into the world. It was adorable. It was the cutest thing in the world to get pictures of Jackson and his little cousin together.”

Jeremy and Audrey chose their baby’s name for a special reason. “Ember” literally refers to a piece of burning or glowing coal, and as the LPBW couple previously stated, they hope that their daughter would be a “glowing, fierce, and radiant light in this world.” The young couple is currently settling in their home with baby Ember, adjusting to their new role as first-time parents.

Aside from sleep deprivation, Audrey revealed in a recent Instagram Stories post that she is also suffering from mastitis. Mastitis is a common problem among breastfeeding mothers caused by a blocked milk duct. The breast could become inflamed, resulting in an infection, which could be painful. Despite these struggles, Amy Roloff has no doubt that Jeremy and Audrey are going to be great parents.

“There’s no written handbook, so you take it one day at a time and be sure to enjoy the moment,” Amy said in the video.

Matt and Amy Roloff are telling us all about when the family met baby Ember for the first time! WATCH here: https://t.co/BLC4gGQh7S #LPBW pic.twitter.com/iW4iLWe5oy — TLC Network (@TLC) September 19, 2017

Little People, Big World fans are anxiously waiting for the reality show’s return to television. The Roloffs confirmed that they have resumed filming for Season 13, which was believed to premiere this month. However, TLC has not made an official announcement as to when the family-oriented show will air. Season 12 ended with Tori giving birth to baby Jackson, and the upcoming season will likely follow the last months of Audrey’s pregnancy. Hopefully, it will also feature the moment when the entire Roloff family finally met baby Ember Jean.

[Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Discovery]