NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Still Listening To Offers For Iman Shumpert, Nets’ Pick & Own 2018 First-rounder

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still considered the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, but it remains questionable if their current roster is enough to dethrone the Golden State Warriors. The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Cavaliers continue to engage in trade talks centered on Iman Shumpert, the Brooklyn Nets’ pick, and their own 2018 first-rounder.

The Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick is believed to be the most valuable asset the Cavaliers acquired after sending Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics. It is expected to help them speed up the rebuilding process when LeBron James leaves Cleveland for the second time in the summer of 2018. However, after trading Irving, the Cavaliers are reportedly planning to deal the Nets’ pick to improve their roster.

DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, and Eric Bledsoe are some of the players mentioned in various NBA trade rumors involving the Cavaliers. However, no deal has happened until now, making some people believe that the Cavaliers decided to keep the pick. According to Sam Amico of Amico Hoops, Cleveland is still shopping the Nets’ pick, together with Iman Shumpert and their own 2018 first-round pick.

“The Cavs plan to continue to be willing listeners in potential trade talks centered on guard Iman Shumpert and the Brooklyn draft pick acquired from the Celtics. Another move or two could be on the way before the start of the season. Also, opposing teams have expressed some interest in the Cavs’ own first-round pick, likely to fall in the 23-30 range (based on projected record),” Amico reported.

When Kyrie Irving was sent to Boston, Iman Shumpert was expected to be the next Cavalier to be moved. Earlier this month, Cody Taylor of Basketball Insiders revealed that the New Orleans Pelicans are among the teams interested in acquiring Shumpert. One of the most interesting trade ideas proposed by King James Gospel was the deal that will send DeMarcus Cousins to Cleveland.

In the suggested trade scenario, the Cavaliers will be trading Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye, and the Nets’ 2018 first-round pick to New Orleans for Cousins. However, the deal is unlikely to happen before the start of the 2017-18 NBA season since the Pelicans are aiming to earn a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

With the Cavaliers intention to make another blockbuster move, it’s crystal clear that their main goal is to convince LeBron James to stay. Multiple reports claimed that “The King” will leave in 2018 to join the Los Angeles Lakers. Acquiring another superstar will put the Cavaliers in a strong position to beat the Golden State Warriors and reclaiming the NBA championship title may persuade James to stay in Cleveland.

[Featured Image by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images]