‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week of September 25-29: Steffy Warns Sally

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 25-29, reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be giving Sally (Courtney Hope) some heat after finding out about the huge gift Liam (Scott Clifton) presented to Sally. Steffy will warn Sally by telling her how things will run from here on out. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also indicate that Steffy will tell Sally that she will be playing by her rules now. At the end of the day, Steffy wants to make sure that her husband and his interests are served, and Sally won’t do anything to harm him.

Liam is determined to make Spencer Publications his own, according to the latest spoilers. Bold and the Beautiful fans will see Liam make radical changes in the way that Spencer handles its business. Liam wants to make his mark and create a new legacy of which his family can be proud. Of course, Spencer is not a monopoly, and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will confront his brother, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via She Knows Soaps. Spoilers also reveal that Wyatt is smart enough to realize that if he is patient enough, he could play this whole situation to his advantage and come out on top.

Eric (John McCook) disowned Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and told him that he is no longer a Forrester, but Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 25-29, state that the two will make progress at healing their relationship. At the heart of the matter is the fact that Eric loves Ridge and raised him as his son. They have a father-son bond, which Eric and Thorne never had. Eric will begin to soften towards Ridge, and the two will take a step closer towards being best friends, as well as father and son again.

Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is back in town, and that means havoc will soon follow. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she is out to destroy Quinn again but does that mean that Eric and Ridge’s healing relationship will be part of the collateral damage? What do you think of the changes Liam is making? Is Steffy doing the right thing by putting Sally in her place? What do you think of Ridge and Eric making up?

