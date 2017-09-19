WWE Champion Jinder Mahal Suffering From Injury, Will He Lose The Title Soon?

Jinder Mahal is the most unlikely WWE champion in the history of the company after being a jobber for the better part of his WWE career. Mahal has already been WWE champion for 120 days, longer than Ric Flair when he held the title on two separate occasions during his career. However, “The Maharaja” has been feeling the effects of being the WWE champion, and he is currently working through an injury.

According to Cageside Seats, Jinder Mahal is currently suffering from a shoulder injury, but he continues to work matches. The injury is believed to not be serious, and he will likely hold the WWE championship heading to Hell in a Cell where he defends it against Shinsuke Nakamura. However, shoulder injuries have been prevalent in the WWE for the past couple of years.

Some of the WWE superstars that have suffered a shoulder injury in the past couple of years include John Cena, Randy Orton, Cesaro, Sami Zayn, Hideo Itami, and Bayley. Jinder Mahal is lucky not to have a serious shoulder injury that will result in a surgery.

The report did not indicate when Mahal got the injury but it might be due to the rigorous schedule of being the WWE champion. Mahal was present in WWE Live Events in Hawaii, Japan, and China this past week. The WWE champion can be seen wearing therapeutic tape in his left shoulder during the tour in Japan and China.

Sportskeeda reported last month that Mahal was supposed to lose the WWE Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam but plans changed because of Baron Corbin, who was in line to become champion, got in the doghouse. Corbin got into an altercation with the WWE doctor, and it led to him getting a lot of backstage heat.

Nevertheless, there have been lots of speculations regarding the reign of Jinder Mahal. Some fans do not like him as the WWE champion, but the company is capitalizing on their expansion in the Indian market. Mahal made his name as one of the members of 3MB with Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre during his first run in the WWE.

The 31-year-old was re-signed last year, and he returned with a much better physique. Jinder Mahal was given a big push after WrestleMania 33, and it culminated with a WWE Championship win at Backlash last May 21 by defeating Randy Orton.

As recapped by WWE.com, Jinder Mahal will defend the WWE championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at Hell in a Cell on October 8 in Detroit, Michigan. Mahal already defeated Nakamura at SummerSlam back in August with some help from The Singh Brothers. Nakamura earned another shot at Mahal after beating Randy Orton on SmackDown Live last September 5.

