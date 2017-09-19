Jason Jordan Elevated To Title Contender: Is This WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’s’ Most Bizarre Storyline Ever?

Recent editions of WWE Monday Night Raw have shown us that the WWE network continues to push new talent like Jason Jordan at a remarkable pace. Of course, new talent like Jordan is essential if the WWE is to continue to provide us with quality sports entertainment. As was reported by the Inquisitr earlier this year, WrestleMania 33 was a major showcase for new talent with The Undertaker, Shane McMahon, and Triple H all facing wrestlers who can justifiably be promoted as the future of WWE wrestling.

What no one expected was that just six months later Jinder Mahal would have had an extended run as the WWE Champion. Mahal had been cut from the WWE roster in 2013 and returned last year. Mahal’s run as WWE Champion is understandable as the WWE network extends into India and the Far East.

Far less understandable is Jason Jordan’s elevation from nowhere to No. 1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Perhaps we should have seen it coming, after all, Jordan has faced Roman Reigns and John Cena on recent editions of Monday Night Raw. Jordan lost both matches, but Cena and Reigns teased each other about how each had come close to losing to the rookie Jordan.

Where previous editions of Monday Night Raw had Jordan opening the show, albeit against high-profile opponents, last night saw him elevated to the main event. As Wrestlezone reported, Jordan featured in a “Six Pack Challenge” against Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Elias, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel. Jordan won the bout and set himself up with a shot at The Miz’s Intercontinental Championship at this weekend’s No Mercy PPV.

The WWE universe may be scratching its collective head this morning, wondering how a group of wrestlers can be elevated from a pre-show contest at SummerSlam to a headline event for a title challenge on Raw less than a month later.

As reported by Fansided, Jason Jordan has arguably been involved in the most bizarre storyline of the year on Monday Night Raw. Jordan has been promoted as the “secret” son of Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, so the family bias is one way of explaining Jordan’s “zero to hero” elevation. As reported by CBS Sports, nepotism was certainly the angle pushed during the backstage segments that stretched across the entire show.

After his high-profile matches on recent editions of Monday Night Raw, it wasn’t hard to predict that Jason Jordan would win last night’s headline event. The question is, can Jordan beat The Miz on Sunday to land the WWE Intercontinental Championship?

