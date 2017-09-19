‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lily Storms Out Of Marriage Therapy, Dina Has A Brent Davis Nightmare

Young And The Restless spoilers (Y&R) for Tuesday, September 19, tease that Dina (Marla Adams) fears that she might have made a costly mistake by revealing Ashley’s paternity secret to Graham (Max Shippee). She goes to bed and has a nightmare about Brent Davis (Bert Kramer). She wakes up and calls Graham’s name. He comes running to her room.

Dina Has Second Thoughts

Dina worries about the possible consequences of revealing to Graham that Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) biological father was Brent Davis (Bert Kramer) and not John Abbott. In a moment of extreme indiscretion, she spilled Ashley’s most closely guarded secret. Ashley had warned her about it and made her promise not to reveal the secret.

Dina calls Graham and warns him to keep the information to himself. Graham assures her that he can be trusted with secrets. However, Dina continues to fret about the matter.

Ashley Updates Dina

Ashley shares her latest discovery about Graham with Jack (Peter Bergman). While searching Graham’s room, she found invoices from a retirement home for Graham’s mother who lives there.

Jack and Ashley discuss the new information and agree that they need to update Dina.

Ashley later reveals to Dina that she discovered retirement home invoices for Graham’s mother when she searched his room. She tells Dina that the invoices disprove Graham’s claim that he has no living relatives. She then warns Dina that Graham is deceiving her and trying to take advantage of her.

Ashley sows a seed of doubt in Dina’s mind. However, she remains defensive. She won’t look at the evidence. Ashley is upset about Dina’s reaction and leaves in a huff.

Later, when Dina is alone, she worries about Ashley’s discovery. It is clear that Dina is concerned about Ashley’s revelation despite her dismissive attitude when Ashley shared the information with her.

Jack And Ashley Plot Their Next Move

Ashley meets with Jack again and they plot their next move.

Ashley and Jack agree that they have to continue digging into Graham’s background even if Dina won’t listen to them. Jack is convinced that Graham has other secrets he is hiding.

Ashley calls the retirement home once again and learns that Graham’s mother is from Genoa City. This means that Graham has closer links to Genoa City than they realized.

The two now have to uncover the details of Graham’s relationship with Dina. The fact that Graham has close links to Genoa City raises the possibility that there is a secret personal angle to his relationship with Dina.

Victor And Nikki Argue

Victor (Eric Braeden) argues with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) over her relationship with Jack. Victor feels humiliated that Nikki is dating his arch rival. Nikki refuses to be drawn into the argument, forcing Victor to change the topic to Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind).

Victor accuses Nikki of trying to turn Faith against him. He warns Nikki against taking sides with Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Nikki was the one who revealed to Nick that Victor visited Faith at the summer camp and talked to her about changes at home since she left for summer camp.

Victor told Faith that Nick had moved out of the ranch but did not tell her that he was the one who forced Nick out of the ranch. When Faith eventually learned from Nick that Victor threw him out, she was upset. She confronted Victor and demanded an explanation. Faith was upset because she felt that Victor lied to her when he avoided revealing that he kicked Nick out of the tack house.

Graham Sends Photos To Victor

In the privacy of his suite, Graham pores over photos showing Jack and Nikki kissing, He carefully puts them in an envelope addressed to Victor. Dina’s name appears in the return address.

Lily And Cane Go To Marriage Counseling

Cane (Daniel Goddard) is at Lilly’s (Christel Khalil) place. He tells her that he wants his family back. Lily doesn’t think it is possible now. However, she accepts Cane’s suggestion that they attend marriage therapy together.

Hilary Updates Jordan On Cane And Lily

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, September 20, reveal that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) can’t wait to share shocking news with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood). She has information that Lily and Cane are attending marriage counseling together. Jordan is concerned about it, but he pretends otherwise and dismisses Hilary’s suggestion that the two could still make their marriage work.

Lily Storms Out Of Marriage Counselling

Meanwhile, Cane and Lily attend marriage therapy together. Something that Cane says during the therapy session gets Lily riled up. The two simply can’t reconcile their differences, and although Cane is desperate to have his wife and family back, he is probably trying to make a point of his own. Lily can’t take Cane’s attitude anymore. She is convinced that Cane doesn’t have the right perspective yet. She walks out of the session in anger.

