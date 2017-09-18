‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2017 Spoilers: Vegas Odds To Win Season 25

We are so close to watching the new couples on Dancing with the Stars 2017 take the dance floor together on DWTS 2017 tonight. However, it looks like the oddsmakers in Las Vegas have already been hard at work analyzing this group of celebrities. Yes, we have Vegas odds for the winner of Dancing with the Stars Season 25 before the show even premieres. So, who is favored to win DWTS Season 25 out in Vegas? Check out the Vegas odds for DWTS 2017 below in our Dancing with the Stars 2017 spoilers.

This is an interesting group of celebrities, as some of them are not as well known as others. We have Mark Ballas and Cheryle Burke back to battle it out in the ballroom. We will only have three judges on Dancing with the Stars 2017, as Julianne Hough is not returning for Season 25. We also have newly married Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd taking each other on in the ballroom, as they are partnered with their own married couple, Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

The DWTS premiere is where we get to see how these couples fare, but Vegas already has their thoughts on the winner of Dancing with the Stars 2017. So, here are the Vegas odds for winning Dancing with the Stars Season 25 for each of the couples:

You're gonna love this season! And wait until you see the opening number we have planned for tomorrow's premiere! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ArFinI3qPO — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 17, 2017

Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd – 4 to 1

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas – 7 to 1

Debbie Gibson & Alan Bersten – 8 to 1

Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko – 8 to 1

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson – 9 to 1

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold – 9 to 1

Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess – 10 to 1

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke – 10 to 1

Vanessa Lachey & Maks Chmerkovskiy – 10 to 1

Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy – 10 to 1

Drew Scott & Emma Slater – 12 to 1

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev – 12 to 1

Barbara Corcoran & Keo Motsepe – 25 to 1

Per usual, the oldest competitor in the group is not favored to win. Nick Lachey, a former member of the boy band 98 Degrees, is leading the pack heading into tonight’s premiere. His younger brother, Drew Lachey, won the mirror ball trophy back in Season 2, so will the trophy return to the Lachey family after this season? If it does, it looks like he will have to take down some of the ladies in the competition, as Lindsey Stirling, Debbie Gibson and Sasha Pieterse take the next three spots.

Who do you think will win Dancing with the Stars Season 25?

[Featured Image by ABC]