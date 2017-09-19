Is Cody Rhodes Making WWE Return At ‘Starrcade’ Reboot?

Could we be seeing Cody Rhodes make his WWE return, even if it’s a one-off appearance? With WWE reviving its old rival WCW’s Starrcade pay-per-view this November, the younger son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes made it clear in a tweet earlier today that he wants his brother, Goldust, to be booked in the Starrcade reboot. But things appear to have escalated quickly, as the expression goes – it’s far from official, but there’s at least a small possibility we could be seeing the Rhodes brothers reunite against The Hardy Boyz at the upcoming event.

As reported by the Inquisitr, rumors had swirled in previous days that WWE would potentially be reviving some of WCW’s old pay-per-view names, 16 years after the former company bought out the latter and ended their long, drawn-out rivalry. While it’s still unsure whether the other rumored PPV names would be revived, WWE made the Starrcade reboot official on Monday morning, confirming that the event will take place on Saturday, November 25 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Although the lineup is subject to change, WWE noted that Starrcade will be a SmackDown Live-branded event, featuring several of the blue brand’s top stars, as well as WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Steamboat and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. Interestingly, Monday Night Raw mainstays The Hardy Boyz are also confirmed as of this writing, as the event will be held in their home state of North Carolina.

One person critical about the Starrcade reboot was former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, who took to Twitter to comment on how WWE brought back the event, adding that the company should also invite his older half-brother, Dustin “Goldust” Rhodes. Cageside Seats noted that Starrcade was created in 1983 by Cody and Dustin’s father, the late Dusty Rhodes, who also headlined the event in 1984 and 1985 with National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) World Heavyweight Championship matches against Ric Flair.

Similarly, Cody’s wife, Brandi Rhodes, also criticized WWE’s decision to reboot Starrcade, tweeting that the company should have done so while Dusty Rhodes was still alive. The elder Rhodes passed away in 2015 due to complications from a fall.

Due to his ongoing commitments with New Japan Pro Wrestling, it’s way too early to expect Cody Rhodes to return to the WWE in earnest. But it would seem that WWE producer and Hall of Famer Michael Hayes, who was tagged in Cody’s earlier post, agrees with the 32-year-old WWE alumnus, and believes that Goldust should be booked out of respect to his legendary father. He also issued an invitation to Cody, asking him if he’s free to team up with his older brother at the Starrcade reboot.

Meanwhile, Goldust has been keeping busy on his own Twitter account, allowing the rumors of a Cody Rhodes WWE return to keep swirling. Earlier this afternoon, he mulled the possibility of teaming up with Cody against The Hardy Boyz, eliciting a reply from Matt Hardy, who then tagged Hayes and asked him to “make it happen.” He then upped the ante by posting an unofficial graphic of a Hardy Boyz vs. Rhodes Family match at Starrcade, effectively issuing a challenge to his Monday Night Raw colleagues and teasing what could be his brother’s much-awaited return to the company that made him a star.

Sign us up !! Make it happen, Booker Man.. @MichaelPSHayes1 https://t.co/llz3cBv6vg — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 18, 2017

Need I say more!! pic.twitter.com/HuIjFwSXVE — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) September 18, 2017

As of this writing, Cody Rhodes has yet to comment on the new WWE return rumors, or reply to the more recent posts from Michael Hayes and Goldust. It also bears mentioning that he wasn’t on the best of terms with WWE when he departed the company in 2016, mostly due to his dissatisfaction with being booked as Stardust, a gimmick that was extremely similar to his brother’s Goldust gimmick. But it would be interesting to see him back in a WWE ring, even for one night only, as the Rhodes brothers pay further tribute to their late father at WWE’s version of Starrcade.

[Featured Image by WWE]