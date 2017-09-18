Blake Shelton And Adam Levine Share A Steamy Kiss In Hilarious New Video

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are proving their affection for one another once again.

Although the twosome may be all loved-up with their partners (Adam is expecting his second child with wife Behati Prinsloo, and Blake will soon celebrate his two-year anniversary with girlfriend Gwen Stefani), that’s not stopping them from getting pretty close to each other in a hilarious new clip.

In a new behind-the-scenes video showing how the long-time Voice coaches filmed their new promo slot ahead of Season 13, the twosome appeared to share what could have been a very steamy kiss in a hilarious outtake from the 1970s-inspired ad.

The big kiss moment went down after Shelton and Levine – who were playing cops fighting crime in the commercial – jumped away from an explosion in true cinematic style.

As they hit the ground, the long-time friends then jokingly grabbed each other’s faces and went in for a very passionate kiss as they lay together on the sidewalk of the set.

Blake then joked about his and Adam’s chemistry to Hollywood Life.

“There’s one thing you can’t fake — the chemistry between the coaches on this show,” he said in the video obtained by the site, which also featured Levine and Shelton’s co-coaches Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson.

But while they may have almost shared a kiss in the behind-the-scenes clip, they actually weren’t so friendly with each other in the promo clip.

Blake actually landed a sucker punch to Adam’s face in the latest ad for The Voice, which Levine admitted actually happened and wasn’t done by a stunt double.

“It was pretty action packed,” he said of filming the commercial. “We did all of our own stunts — dove through every window, took every punch. It’s tough work out here.”

The punch came shortly after Levine admitted that he and Shelton actually kicked off Season 13 of The Voice earlier this year by trying to be a little nicer to each other after their friendly rivalry became one of the main staples of the talent show over the past few years.

“We tried to be nice to each other and it didn’t go well at all,” the Maroon 5 singer told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview.

Levine joked that he felt “hollow inside” when he was actually being nice to the country star and not poking fun at him as they searched for talent.

“Once we started hating each other again, I started getting people on my team, he started getting people on his,” Adam continued of how they fared much better during the blind auditions once he and Blake got their rivalry back on track.

“It’s almost how we show each other we love each other, by hating each other,” Adam continued, calling his relationship with Blake — who he’s sat alongside for what will soon be 13 seasons of the NBC talent search — “dysfunctional.”

The Voice Season 13 is set to premiere on September 25 on NBC.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]