Prince George And School Mates Offer William ‘Emotional’ Bird’s Eye View?

Prince William has enjoyed his role as a dad now for the last four years and he’s still witnessing things that surprise him when it comes to the antics of his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Was it because William was speaking to Pagan Tordengrav, who is a 55-year-old patient, instead of answering the questions of reporters that he was so forthcoming with information recently?

For whatever the reason, William offered up some insights as to what he is learning about his kids to this patient during one of his many royal engagements, according to the Daily Star UK. He was talking about Prince George’s first day of school, which is a big day for both parents and kids.

What William witnessed left him with the impression that the emotional turmoil kids are noted for displaying when being separated from their parents on the first day of school might be a bit overrated. He said that he did see floods of tears, but those tears were coming from “most of the parents.” Looking around it was the mums and dads “in floods of tears and the children are absolutely fine.”

From the way William sees it, the first day of school seems to be far more emotional for the parents than the kids. He also added that while at home “George rules the roost and Charlotte isn’t far behind.”

???? Throwback The adorable snaps were taken by photographer Matt Porteous at the family's home in Norfolk in mid-July of 2016 released for the Prince's third birthday. A post shared by Kate Middleton (@hrhtheduchessofcambridge) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:09pm PST

The Daily Star also reports that William shared with Pagan another little observation he’s made, but this time it has to do with Princess Charlotte. He thinks Charlotte is going to be “trouble” when she grows up.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday tomorrow (May 2nd). Their Royal Highnesses hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do. ???? taken by Duchess Catherine A post shared by Kate Middleton (@hrhtheduchessofcambridge) on May 1, 2017 at 3:47am PDT

With the angelic photos of this little girl circulating in the headlines, it’s probably hard for the masses to imagine “trouble” coming from the Princess, suggests the Daily Star. William did confess that “all fathers say that,” but he believes he has some solid ground to stand on when saying this about his adorable daughter.

OHANA ???? A post shared by Kate Middleton (@hrhtheduchessofcambridge) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:42pm PST

Calling Charlotte “a little joy of heaven” and George “a little monkey” the proud dad shared that little bit of his paternal insights with the woman named Pagant. Now with Kate and William expecting baby number three, by the time they witness their third child’s first day of school, they’ll be veterans at it this special day.

[Featured Image by KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]