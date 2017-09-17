‘Outlander’ Designers Reveal The Easter Eggs They Placed For Fans In Season 3

Droughtlander is finally over! With the new season in full swing, Outlander crew members teased a few hidden surprises for Season 3. What secrets are in store for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) this season?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Outlander designers Jon Gary Steele and Terry Dresbach admitted that a few easter eggs were added to the set this year. Steele revealed that he hid one surprise in the ship, Artemis, that carries Sam and Claire to the Caribbean. The egg is related to one of the brothel scenes in Paris from Season 2.

The other hidden gem was included in the highly anticipated print shop scene. The print shop egg actually came from author Diana Gabaldon, and Steele admitted that it will be difficult to spot the first time around. Sadly, Steele would not reveal any more details.

“It’s fun to be able to say to the fans, if you look, you’ll find something that was off that set!” he explained.

According to Radio Times, Jamie and Claire will reunite in the print shop after spending twenty years apart. At the end of Season 2, the couple parted ways as Jamie went to fight in the Battle of Culloden while Claire travelled back to the 1940s to raise her daughter. Although it will be great to see the characters together once again, the time spent apart will create a few difficulties.

When you think you can't take anymore perfect Fraser love, but then you see this photo. #Outlander A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Jul 28, 2016 at 9:50am PDT

Twenty years is a long time to be away, and Heughan recently admitted that both characters have changed a lot since they last met. These differences, of course, will not stand in the way of their reunion and should offer an interesting storyline as the characters attempt to rebuild their relationship.

Meanwhile, as far as the costumes are concerned, Dresbach added a few surprises of her own. The costume designer recycled one of Claire’s fancy gowns from Season 2 in an effort to bring some realism to the set. After all, people back then only had a few dresses at their disposal. Dresbach didn’t say which dress will make a second appearance, so we’ll have to keep an eye on Claire’s wardrobe to find out.

Capturing the most powerful poise. #BehindTheScenes #Outlander A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on May 23, 2016 at 9:26am PDT

Season 3 of Outlander is based on Gabaldon’s best-selling book, Voyager. The new season airs Sunday nights on Starz.

[Featured Image by Starz]