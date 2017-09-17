‘NCIS: LA’ Season 9 Spoilers: Kensi And Deeks Call Off Their Engagement – Love Triangle Or Family Issue?

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9 is still a couple of months away from its premiere on CBS, but several teasers are already being released online. Following the events that took place in the Season 8 finale, many viewers could not help but wonder what the future holds for the characters, especially for Kensi and Deeks, aptly called by fans as “Densi.” Will they get married or will they call off their engagement?

The future for Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) does not seem too bright on NCIS: LA Season 9. Per Carter Matt, a recently released promo for the drama’s upcoming season shows Deeks confessing to Kensi that he still hasn’t told his mother about their engagement.

As most fans can recall, Deeks had a sudden realization at the end of Season 8 and decided to finally seal the deal and propose to Kensi. However, in the NCIS: LA Season 9 promo (via Carter Matt), Deeks might run into some problems with his mother, which may affect his engagement to Kensi.

Deeks tries to reassure Kensi that he isn’t keeping their engagement a secret to his mother because she might not like Kensi. Yet, when he tries to give his mother a call, Deeks suddenly stalls when she does not pick up the phone. This might mean that viewers may find out more about Deeks’ past and his family on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9.

This may be one of the reasons why the most awaited “Densi” wedding may not happen on NCIS: LA Season 9. Add this to the fact that another character named Shay Mosely (Nia Long) will be joining the team and will not be very fond of seeing romance between members of the team, especially Kensi and Deeks.

In an earlier interview with TV Guide, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill shared that Hetty (Linda Hunt) might have been fine with a romantic relationship within the team, but now that she has gone off the radar once again, things might have to change for Deeks and Kensi’s relationship in the office. There have also been reports that viewers should not expect Deeks and Kensi to get married on NCIS: LA Season 9 or anytime soon.

This made a lot of viewers, especially Densi fans, worried that their favorite couple may break up, as what the majority of shows do to TV couples. However, many fans do not think it’s fair for NCIS: Los Angeles to do so since Deeks and Kensi have already gone through so much and their engagement has already been pushed back several times.

Do you think Deeks and Kensi will break up on NCIS: LA Season 9?

