‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric’s Reason For Leaving Town Revealed, DiMera Clan Members Return?

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease more comebacks from the DiMera family. Head writer Ron Carlivati wants to bring back the members of the once powerful clan. Meanwhile, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) made a difficult decision – to leave Salem so Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) can have a happier relationship.

What Does A Masquerade Ball Mean?

Days of Our Lives spoilers hint an exciting event by next year. A masquerade party might be held in Salem by next year, and this will cause a stir. A picture of Steve Johnson and Rafe Hernandez in Galen Gering’s phone app suggests Days of Our Lives will have another exciting event soon. This will involve tuxedos and masks. This photo makes DOOL fans wonder if this figures in Ron Carlivati’s plans to bringing the DiMera family back as one of Salem’s power players.

With an estimated airing date of March 2018, the upcoming episodes might bring back a member of the DiMera family. There are also speculations on the arrival of a new member of the family whose identity is yet to be disclosed. Susan talked about EJ as if he was the eldest child, if there’s no other child in the family why would he be referred to as the firstborn? A masquerade party would be something to look forward to in Days of Our Lives. Answers would definitely be revealed in the next few months.

The Ericole Problem

In an interview, Vaughan talked about the Ericole connection. The actor revealed Eric and Nicole can’t help but have feelings for each other. Given their history, the two can’t deny their attraction. Days of Our Lives fans root for this couple but the two are trying to fight their feelings. As to why Eric won’t say how he feels for Nicole, Vaughan has a logical explanation.

“There is a deep love and connection between Eric and Nicole. But Eric isn’t going to tell Nicole how he really feels because of her relationship with his brother.”

Eric respects Brady and Nicole’s relationship but Days of Our Lives spoilers tease things may change soon. Brady will realize Eric still loves Nicole, and he will confront his brother about it. During their conversation, Eric will admit his feelings which will enrage his brother. Given the situation, Brady will come up with the only workable solution for him – fire Nicole.

Eric thinks Brady is forcing him to do something unethical, and he would never take Nicole’s job away from her. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease this dilemma will force Eric to skip town to clear up his mind and think about his next step.

Before Eric leaves town, spoilers hint he will leave a letter for Nicole. Marlena (Deidre Hall) will eventually figure out where her son is. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Marlena could give Eric some useful advice about the situation he is in, and she might help Eric sort out his thoughts.

