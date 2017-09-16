Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Might Begin 1-3 Months Earlier Than Scheduled [Rumor]

If Elon Musk’s master plan goes according to plan, the world will soon be saturated with millions of Model 3 units driving around with or without their drivers. Until recently, however, such a scenario seemed to be limited to the future, due to Tesla’s notorious reputation for delaying the deliveries of its vehicles.

During the official delivery event of the first production-grade units of the Tesla Model 3, CEO Elon Musk admitted that the carmaker would be experiencing its own version of manufacturing hell. Considering that Musk is aiming to produce 1,000 Model 3 cars by the end of September and 20,000 vehicles monthly by the end of 2017, the reservations about the mass-market EV’s delivery timeline are entirely understandable.

According to a Tesla enthusiast and SpaceX employee, however, the Model 3’s production seems to be going very well. So well, in fact, that the delivery of a Model 3 unit that was originally scheduled for October-December 2017 was bumped up to the end of September, according to a CleanTechnica report.

Announcing the update on the Tesla Model 3 Owners Club forums, the SpaceX employee stated that he recently received a call from the EV maker stating that the tentative delivery for his ordered vehicle had been changed. This timeline, of course, is quite surprising, especially considering Tesla’s reputation for its deliveries.

“Just got the call from Tesla today about my Model 3 delivery! My Tesla account says Oct-Dec delivery and they told me that I will more than likely have the car by the end of this month!”

If the SpaceX employee’s Model 3 does get delivered by the end of September, it would mean that the mass-market EV’s production schedule is actually moving around one to three months ahead of schedule. This is unprecedented in Tesla’s short tenure in the automotive industry, especially since the Model 3 is the carmaker’s first attempt at manufacturing such a massive number of vehicles simultaneously.

Previous Tesla vehicles like the Model S and Model X have experienced delays during their respective delivery timelines, with the latter being infamous for being delivered to customers months later than originally scheduled. With the Model 3, however, Tesla seemed to have learned its lesson well, and it is approaching the manufacturing process of the vehicle from another angle.

