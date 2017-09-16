After the deadly ballistic missile attack over northern Japan, North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un has opened up about his country’s nuclear weaponry. Kim’s released statement reportedly shows that the supreme leader is not going to back out and if under Donald Trump’s presidency, the United States of America will decide to use its military powers then Kim is prepared to use his major weaponry. Apart from successful missile tests, there are reports that North Korea has advanced into their cyber operations and many are considering it deadlier than any nuclear missile attack.

On Thursday (22:00 GMT) an unidentified ballistic missile was launched from Pyongyang’s district city. After the successful ballistic missile test, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un described the test as a way to keep their military forces in equilibrium with the United States.

Kim, who earlier mocked the United States and Donald Trump on America’s Independence Day by firing ballistic missile, added that North Korea would like to show the “big power chauvinists” that even without proper resources and technological bits of help from other developed countries, their country has finally achieved the goal of securing the borders against any foreign invasion.

“We should clearly show the big power chauvinists how our state attains the goal of completing its nuclear force despite their limitless sanctions and blockade,” Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA via BBC.

After the reports of the attack surfaced, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser H. R. McMaster said there is a military option for handling the situation arising from Pyongyang. The White House national security adviser added that the current administration wants new sanctions against the Korean Peninsula because “we’re out of time.”

“We’ve been kicking the can down the road, and we’re out of road,” he said. “So for those who have said and commenting about the lack of a military option, there is a military option.”

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

McMaster added that Donald Trump’s administration believes that the new sanctions by United Nations against North Korea will finally put a stop to all this madness. He even stressed that military action against Kim Jong-un’s hermit state is not something the United States of America would prefer at this moment.

“What we have to do is call on all nations, call on everyone to do everything we can to address this global problem short of war,” he added.

Meanwhile, there are reports that North Korea is also improving its cyber operations and many have even considered it worse than any missile attack.

North Korea has remained focused on improving its nuclear weapons and compared to it, cyber development costs them almost nothing. In the recent years, a new refined technological world has provided the country with the means to level the playing field against other powerful countries, reports CNBC.

The hermit state has spent years developing their hackers while constantly attacking the South Korean government, financial, and media outlets. While it is not confirmed that the recent Equifax hack was caused by Korean hackers, the attack showed America’s vulnerability in that sector. The report from CNBC revealed that a full-blown cyber attack against the United States’ financial institution would significantly damage the country’s economy and could be seen as a proportional response from Pyongyang.

[Featured Image by Wong Maye-E/AP Images]