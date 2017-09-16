WWE Rumors: ‘Hell In A Cell 2017’ Could Feature Historic First-Ever Match On The PPV Card?

The WWE’s upcoming Hell in a Cell 2017 pay-per-view could feature the first-ever edition of one match appearing on the PPV card. The event already has a few big matches booked with “Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal set to defend the WWE Championship against “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura and Shane McMahon taking on Kevin Owens. The latter of these two matches will be contested inside the structure known as Hell in a Cell which has seen plenty of superstars go one-on-one inside of it. They’ve included Randy Orton, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Undertaker. There have even been a few historic matches inside the cell including a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship. Another historic “first-ever” match could happen at the 2017 edition.

According to Ringside Results on Friday, a recent reveal from Wrestling Sheet Radio is that WWE is planning to have The New Day defending their tag team titles against The Usos inside the Hell in a Cell structure. If this is true, it would mark the first time that there has been a HIAC match featuring the tag team titles up for grabs. There have been multiple matches for singles titles over the years. There have also been several tag team matches inside the cell, including a 2-on-3 handicap match. However, there has never been a tag team title match contested inside Hell in a Cell.

The first tag team match inside the cell occurred just under 20 years ago on Raw when Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker teamed up to defeat Mankind and Kane. Two other tag team matches took place over the years, both of which involved D-Generation X. At Unforgiven 2006, DX defeated the trio of Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, and The Big Show. At Hell in a Cell 2009, it was DX again with the win defeating the Legacy faction consisting of Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase. There has not been a tag team match inside the cell since then, and there has never been one with tag team titles being contested.

If this is true, it will make history as the first of its kind just like another match did at least year’s edition of Hell in a Cell. The women’s division got the spotlight as Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship in the main event inside the cell. The two women battled for just over 22 minutes and helped to further put women’s wrestling on the map. Could The Usos and New Day do the same for the struggling tag team divisions?

There have been rumors ever since New Day joined the SmackDown Live roster that WWE wanted them to achieve big records. There already had the longest title run in the record books since their time as champions on WWE Raw. An achievement at SmackDown Live would be multiple tag team title reigns to rival some of the best tag teams in the history of the company. Another achievement to add to the resume would be winning the first-ever tag team title match inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

If these rumors for the Hell in a Cell 2017 match pan out, it could certainly make for an entertaining contest. These two teams have been embroiled in a great feud over the past several months which has included a pre-show stealing match for SummerSlam 2017 and last week’s Street Fight which saw New Day capture the tag titles for their fourth reign on SmackDown Live. Could a tag team title match between the two teams inside the cell steal the show at Hell in a Cell 2017?

[Featured Image by WWE]