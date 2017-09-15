The Weeknd: How His Love For Selena Helped Her Through Lupus Battle, Kidney Transplant Surgery

The Weeknd has shown Selena Gomez a tremendous amount of love and affection throughout her struggle with Lupus, leading up to her kidney transplant surgery, it has been revealed.

The R&B singer, who has been dating Gomez since January, was said to have been incredibly supportive when Selena was forced to undergo the procedure that sources say ended up saving her life.

The kidney transplant was made through a close friend named Francia Raisa over the summer, and though fans were left in the unknown about it for weeks on end, The Weeknd and his family were well aware of what was going on.

Sources say that The Weeknd tried to accommodate around his hectic schedule to try and make time for his girlfriend as much as he could, considering that he was still touring the world.

He’s been like a rock to the 25-year-old, who had only left rehab three months before she started seeing the supposed love of her life, giving the impression that The Weeknd has truly helped Selena stay on the right path following her treatment program.

Hollywood Life claims that The Weeknd made endless trips during his tour to check in on the former Disney Channel actress.

He didn’t want to communicate over the phone; he wanted to see her in person to know for sure that she was recovering well following the surgery. It was a gesture that Selena reportedly still can’t fathom, knowing how busy The Weeknd was at the time of the procedure.

There is an endless amount of loyalty and love between the two that makes Selena know The Weeknd is someone she wants to spend the rest of her life with, the insider adds, explaining that the affection she’s been shown by the 27-year-old is always above and beyond.

The recovery progress was rather slow, but The Weeknd making plenty of visits whenever he could definitely seemed to have help speed up the process because Gomez would supposedly light up whenever she knew her boyfriend was coming to see her.

Selena explained in a lengthy caption on Instagram that due to her surgery, she had to halt the release of her latest album, which is now expected to drop at the beginning of next year.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]