Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Rumored To Pay $110,000 A Year For Mandarin-Speaking Nanny

Rumors are flying on Chinese social media that Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is searching for a Mandarin-speaking nanny.

The Mandarin-speaking nanny is reportedly for Zuckerberg’s daughters, Maxima and August. The internet entrepreneur’s wife, Priscilla Chan, is of Chinese ethnicity, and it is very likely that having their daughters fluent in Mandarin is desired by the couple.

As of September 2017, Zuckerberg is ranked by Forbes as the fifth richest person in the world. There’s no wonder that he would be willing to fork out $110,000 because his net worth is estimated to be a jaw-dropping $71.5 billion. Therefore, the compensation would be merely 0.00015% of his estimated wealth.

The source of the rumors is the website, Indeed.com. The photo of a job recruitment notice posted on the website had people claiming that it was posted by Zuckerberg.

According to the recruitment notice, the job requirements and qualifications of the nanny include fluency in Mandarin, three years of experience, a bachelor’s degree, and the ability to provide a nurturing environment for children.

All of the requirements and description of the employer’s family seem to match Zuckerberg’s, which had netizens jumping to the conclusion that the Facebook CEO was the prospective employer.

The nanny will be given a compensation of around $110,000-$130,000 a year and will also be provided with full health benefits. The schedule requires that nanny works from 8 am to 9 pm for five straight days and will be given five days off.

Although Facebook is banned in China, Zuckerberg himself spent years learning Mandarin. He revealed that one of the reasons why he decided to learn the language is that his in-laws speak it. He also aspired to learn the language in order to better understand the country’s culture.

In 2014, Zuckerberg left the audience in awe as he delivered an entire speech in Mandarin during his visit to Beijing. He had been practicing his Mandarin skills to enable him to better communicate with his audience.

Zuckerberg’s enthusiasm for the Chinese language definitely makes it possible for him to be the potential employer.

Again, the employment notice has yet to be confirmed by Zuckerberg, and it must be taken with a pinch of salt.

[Featured Image by David Ramos/Getty Images]