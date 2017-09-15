The Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premiere begins at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, September 18. The couples’ team names have been released and there’s no better way to keep up with this season’s DWTS celebrities and pros than following the cast on Twitter and Facebook.
Find a full list of team names, Twitter, and Facebook accounts below for the DWTS Season 25 cast, judges, and ABC’s official Dancing with the Stars social media accounts. If you use Snapchat, follow DanceABC for official snaps right from the ballroom.
Following this season’s cast on Twitter and Facebook is a great way to interact with other Dancing with the Stars fans who are rooting for their favorite couple to win the Mirrorball trophy. Celebs and pros frequently post videos and photos from behind the scenes.
Dancing with the Stars season 25 cast Twitter and Facebook accounts
Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy (Team ViVa)
Facebook: ValChmerkovskiy — VictoriaArlenUSA
Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten (Team Sonberst)
Twitter: DebbieGibson—Dance10Alan
Facebook: DebbieGibsonOfficial —Dance10Alan
Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess (Team Hoops and Heels)
Twitter derekfisher — SharnaBurgess
Facebook: DerekFisher—sharna.burgess
Drew Scott and Emma Slater (Team Hot Property)
Twitter: MrDrewScott— EmmaSlaterDance
Facebook: MrDrewScott — TheEmmaSlater
Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas (Team STARK)
Twitter: LindseyStirling — MarkBallas
Facebook: lindseystirlingmusic — markballas
Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd (Team Mom and Pops)
Twitter: NickLachey — petamurgatroyd
Facebook: nicklachey— PetaJaneMurgatroyd
The married couples face-off on #DWTS! pic.twitter.com/wx6MrFOOwL
— Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 9, 2017
Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold (Team Fish Upon A Star)
Twitter: Jordan_Fisher—lindsayarnold
Facebook: JordanFisherOfficial—LindsayArnoldDance
Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy (Team Babies and Ballroom)
Twitter: VanessaLachey—MaksimC
Facebook VanessaLacheyOfficial— MaksimChmerkovskiy
Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko (Team A Team)
Twitter: SashaaPieterse — Gleb_Savchenko
Facebook: TheSashaPietersePage —GlebSavchenkoOffical
Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe (Team Sharkeo)
Twitter: BarbaraCorcoran—keodancer
Facebook: TheBarbaraCorcoran —official keomotsepe
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev (Team Smackdown)
Twitter: BellaTwins — artemchigvintse
Facebook: WWENikkiBella — artemchigvintsev
Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke (Team Getcha Popcorn)
Twitter: terrellowens— CherylBurke
Facebook: TerrellOwens, OfficialCherylBurke
Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson (Team Frannypack)
Twitter: frankiemuniz — WitneyCarson
Facebook: FrankieMuniz4 — Dance9Witney
Here's what happened when some of the #DWTS couples got their hands on our camera! pic.twitter.com/eTKc0HDpDO
— Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 7, 2017
Follow the official Dancing with the Stars Twitter account @DancingABC and check out photos and videos on ABC’s DWTS Facebook page.
This Season 25 judges — Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Len Goodman — are worth following on Twitter. Of note, People reports Julianne Hough will not return as a judge this season — fans can expect to see guest judges on upcoming episodes.
Watch the two-hour Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premiere on September 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
[Featured Image by ABC/Craig Sjodin]